The Palouse Coyotes AA travel baseball team swept a doubleheader Thursday against the Mount Vernon River Dogs at Pullman High School, winning 12-3 and 11-9.
In the opener, the Coyotes scored runs in every inning but the first, putting up five runs in the second and four in the fifth to close it out.
Braden Plummer finished with three hits and three RBI to lead Palouse offensively. Josh Greene added two hits, two runs scored and two RBI. Colin Dreewes finished with two hits, including a double, and a run scored.
Greene picked up the win on the mound, allowing two hits, six walks and three runs, all earned, in four innings.
In the second game, the Coyotes took a 9-7 lead with a six-run third inning, getting an RBI double from Joey Hecker and a two-run single from Cody Inderrieden.
Brendan Doumit finished with four RBI for Palouse while Greene, Plummer, Hecker and Dreewes had two hits each.
Dreewes picked up the win in relief, allowing five hits and four runs in 4.1 innings.
GAME 1
Mount Vernon 012 00—3 2 3
Palouse 051 24—12 12 0
Xavior, Jordan (4), Millinaur (5) and Darlyn; Josh Greene, Nick Strenge (5) and Braden Plummer. W—Greene. L—Xavior.
Mount Vernon hits — Gabe (2B), Darlyn.
Palouse hits — Braden Plummer 3, Josh Greene 2, Colin Dreewes 2 (2B), Tyler Elbracht (2B), Marcus Hilliard (2B), Joey Hecker, Cody Inderrieden, Nick Strenge.
GAME 2
Mount Vernon 232 220 0—9 8 5
Palouse 306 200 x—11 12 1
Quinn, Kaden (3), Charlie (3), Brady (3) and Xavior. Strenge, Dreewes (2), Inderrieden (7) and Peterson. W — Dreewes. L — Kaden.
Mount Vernon hits — Quinn 2, Xavier, Lucas 2 (2B, 3B), others NA.
Palouse hits — Hilliard, Inderrieden, Greene 2 (2B), Plummer 2 (2B), Doumit, Hecker 2 (2B), Dreewes 2, Lee.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Another watch list for Borghi
Even among players outside his position group, Max Borghi enters the football season in elite company.
The Washington State junior was the only running back among the 55 players named Thursday to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s top receiver.
Borghi led all running backs with 86 receptions last season, even while rushing for 817 yards and leading all Pac-12 rushers with an average of 6.4 yards per carry.
Anyone who catches a pass is eligible to win the Biletnikoff, and Borghi was one of six Pac-12 players included on the watch list. The honor came a day after he made the watch list for the Doak Walker Award for running backs.
AWARDS
Blakney garners honors award
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Basketball Coaches named Idaho forward Scott Blakney a member of the 2019-20 NABC Honors Court.
Blakney, a business economics major and incoming senior, posted a 4.0 grade-point average and earned Big Sky All-Academic honors. On the court, he was third on the team with 8.2 points per game, and averaged 4.4 rebounds. Blakney was one of two Vandals to appear in all 32 games.
In total, 1,350 men’s collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the past season were recognized. To be eligible, a student-athlete must be a junior or a senior academically, have at least a cumulative GPA of 3.2, and must have spent at least one year at the current member institution.
Blakney joins 17 other Big Sky student-athletes who were recognized.