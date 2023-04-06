Coyotes file claim against Phoenix

Arizona Coyotes left wing Matias Maccelli (63) carries the puck as Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 3, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

 Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes appeared to have finally found an answer to their arena issues by working out a deal to build an entertainment district in Tempe.

A snag with the city of Phoenix now puts that in doubt, adding another layer to the franchise’s long-running bid to find a permanent home.

The Coyotes and the firm the franchise hired to develop a new arena project near Sky Harbor International Airport filed a $2.3 billion notice of claim against the city of Phoenix on Wednesday for alleged breach of contract.