GREENSBORO, N..C — Aliyah Boston had 28 points and 22 rebounds, and top-seeded South Carolina moved on to the Elite Eight with a 69-61 victory over North Carolina on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament.
The Gamecocks (32-2) will take on 10th-seeded Creighton in the Greensboro Region for a spot in the Final Four on Sunday.
CREIGHTON 76, IOWA STATE 68
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Morgan Maly scored a career-high 21 points to help 10th-seeded Creighton beat Iowa State, becoming one of the loweste seeds to ever reach a women’s NCAA Tournament regional final.
STANFORD 72, MARYLAND 66
SPOKANE — Lexie Hull scored 19 points in her hometown, Haley Jones added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and top-seeded Stanford rolled into the women’s NCAA Tournament regional final with a win over No. 4 seed Maryland.
TEXAS 66, OHIO STATE 63
SPOKANE — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 17 points, and Texas beat Ohio State to advance to the Elite Eight.
Aliyah Matharu added 10 points for Texas (29-6), which will make its second straight appearance in the Elite Eight. The second-seeded Longhorns have won 14 straight games since their last loss on Feb. 6 — the second-longest active streak behind Stanford.