DEARY — Deary’s Araya Wood and Preston Amerman of Clearwater Valley/Kamiah claimed individual medals at Deary’s Moose Creek during the Whitepine League Invite on Wednesday.
Potlatch, the only boys’ program with enough entrants for a team, finished first in the boys’ standings, while Deary’s girls clipped the Loggers for the other top spot.
Wood finished at 22:46, 15 seconds ahead of runner-up Maizy Wilcox, of Nezperce. Amerman ran the course in 19:08, edging Nezperce’s Cole Seiler by 37 seconds.
Five Deary girls placed in the top 10, while four Logger boys did the same.
“They’re talented, and they all work really hard,” Deary assistant Ryan Minden said of the girls’ team.
“It was nice to see things being normal.”
BOYS
1, Preston Amerman, CV/Kamiah, 19:08; 2, Cole Seiler, Nezperce, 19:45; 3, Mikey Jenko, Kendrick, 19:57; 4, Sam Barnes, Potlatch, 20:31; 5, Micah Smith, Potlatch, 21:15; 6, Kyle Trimmer, Kendrick, 21:20; 7, Tug Laughrin, CV/Kamiah, 21:41; 8, Tommy Skinner, Potlatch, 22:00; 9, Kalab Rickerd, Deary, 22:03; 10, Levi Lusby, Potlatch, 22:25; 11, Tristan Currall, Nezperce, 22:30; 12, Tucker Ashmead, Deary, 22:32; 13, Gabe Igielski, Logos, 22:38; 14, Ben Veith, Potlatch, 22:51; 15, David Daniels, Logos, 23:21; 16, Logan Mossman, CV/Kamiah, 23:34; 17, Robert Whitney, CV/Kamiah, 23:50; 18, Josh Goude, Potlatch, 24:46; 19, Ben Druffel, Logos, 25:17; 20, Anthony Lewis, Kendrick, 27:06; 21, Cooper Thompson, Potlatch, 27:17.
GIRLS
1, Araya Wood, Deary, 22:46; 2, Maizy Wilcox, Nezperce, 25:01; 3, Claire Fletcher, Deary, 25:02; 4, Grace Tiegs, Nezperce, 25:03; 5, Victoria Weber, Potlatch, 25:57; 6, Diana Hays, Deary, 26:01; 7, Emily Scott, Deary, 26:17; 8, Emily Mottern, Deary, 26:18; 9, Zoe Hooper, CV/Kamiah, 26:55; 10, Lily Veith, Potlatch, 26:56; 11, Jasmine Leonard, Deary, 27:31; 12, Macie Ashmead, Deary, 27:43; 13, Rilla Story, Logos, 28:06; 14, Emma Handel, Logos, 28:10; 15, Madison Sorenson, Potlatch, 28:57; 16, Britton Tunnell, Potlatch, 30:02; 17, Taylor McPherson, Potlatch, 30:22; 18, Ashlyn Ledeboer, CV/Kamiah, 31:41; 19, Mackenzie Sorenson, Potlatch, 32:03; 20, Sierra Ortman, Deary, 33:35; 21, Brenna Morris, Potlatch, 35:31.