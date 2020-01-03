It took only two days into the new year for the Vandals to match their win total from last season.
After losing its first two Big Sky Conference men’s basketball games by a combined three points, Idaho made sure it wasn’t going to lose its third.
The Vandals used a big second-half run to sink the Portland State Vikings 72-61 on Thursday in their conference home opener at Cowan Spectrum.
The win came after opening conference play with a two-point loss Saturday to Idaho State and a one-point loss Monday to Weber State, both on the road.
“I’m happy for the kids,” Idaho interim coach Zac Claus said. “To go through a couple of one-possession losses and come out with the fight to be able to compete down the stretch the way they did ... I’m just really thrilled for the guys.”
The Vikings (7-8, 1-2 Big Sky) led by as many as six early in the second half before Idaho (5-9, 1-2) went on a 17-5 run to take the lead for good.
Home fans got their first glimpse of 7-foot center Jack Wilson, who kickstarted the run with a layup and a jumper. The Oregon State transfer garnered seven points and five rebounds off the bench, and was an important addition in the second half with starting center Scott Blakney (13 points) in foul trouble much of the time.
“I’m happy for him because he was able to make a number of positive plays down the stretch,” Claus said of Wilson. “He’s obviously a load to guard around the basket.”
Idaho led for most of the game — including 42-38 at halftime — but found itself down 50-44 four minutes into the second half.
Junior guard Marquell Fraser credited the Vandals’ narrow losses to ISU and Weber State for their ability to bounce back. Fraser finished with 9 points and four assists playing in his first home game since Nov. 26 after missing most of December with an undisclosed injury.
“I honestly think us losing these last two games against Idaho State and Weber State kind of prepared us for this game,” Fraser said. “We’ve been through it a few times, so now when we’re in this situation, we know how to better prepare mentally and physically so we can push out the win.”
Senior guard Trevon Allen led Idaho with 20 points, including a 5-of-5 mark from the free-throw line. The Vandals as a team went 16-of-19 from the line compared to 10-of-14 for PSU.
Allen and Idaho’s guards had little trouble dealing with Portland State’s constant full-court press. The Vandals committed 11 turnovers to 21 for the Vikings.
“As simple and elementary as it may sound, it was pass the ball to the open guy, be strong with it, advance it, get the ball to the front court,” Claus said of UI’s preparation for the press.
Claus lauded the play of point guards Keyshaad Dixon and Damen Thacker on defending PSU star Holland Woods. Woods tallied 10 points as one of three Vikings in double figures, along with Matt Hauser (13) and Rashaad Goolsby (10). He entered the contest averaging 17.9 points per game.
“I thought the way both Keyshaad and Damen took the challenge of guarding someone as good and talented as Woods (was key),” Claus said. “He’s a handful. He’s as good of a scoring guard as there is in this league, and those guys were up to the challenge.”
Idaho has a week to rest up, then will play at 6 p.m. next Thursday against Montana State at Cowan Spectrum.
“I think it’s huge for us recovery-wise getting the rest,” Allen said. “We just got off three games in six or seven days, so having this week will be good for us.”
PORTLAND ST. (7-8)
Hauser 5-16 1-2 13, Walker 4-10 0-0 8, Woods 4-8 2-3 10, Hamrick 3-5 0-0 7, Nuhu 0-3 2-2 2, Goolsby 3-4 3-5 10, Burke 1-6 2-2 5, Golder 1-4 0-0 2, Greeley 1-1 0-0 2, Whitaker 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-58 10-14 61.
IDAHO (5-9)
Allen 7-16 5-5 20, Fraser 2-8 5-7 9, Garvin 2-6 0-0 5, Blakney 6-9 1-1 13, Thacker 1-2 2-2 4, Forrest 3-4 2-2 8, Wilson 3-6 1-1 7, Dixon 1-2 0-0 2, Thiombane 2-2 0-1 4, Christmas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 16-19 72.
Halftime — Idaho, 42-38. 3-point goals — Portland St. 5-25 (Hauser 2-10, Goolsby 1-1, Hamrick 1-2, Burke 1-6, Walker 0-1, Woods 0-2, Golder 0-3), Idaho 2-10 (Allen 1-3, Garvin 1-4, Fraser 0-1, Christmas 0-2). Fouled out — Nuhu. Rebounds — Portland St. 37 (Walker 13), Idaho 28 (Wilson 5). Assists — Portland St. 9 (Woods 6), Idaho 13 (Fraser 4). Total fouls — Portland St. 19, Idaho 16. A — 831 (7,000).
