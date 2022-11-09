With only two regular season games remaining in Idaho’s unforeseeable season, it’s time to do everyone’s favorite thing: speculate.

With the Vandals currently sitting in third place in the Big Sky with a 5-1 conference mark, and ranked No. 15 in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25, it’s not too early to look ahead to end-of-season conference awards.

The team ranks in the top five in total offense and defense, and it should yield several players spots on the all-conference team.

Tags

Recommended for you