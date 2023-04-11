CHICAGO — Nico Hoerner’s soft single off Matt Brash with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning scored pinch-runner Nick Madrigal and gave the Chicago Cubs a 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

“What a special thing to experience, something I’ve never done before,” Hoerner said of his first walkoff hit.

Madrigal was inserted as a pinch-runner and stole third off Brash (0-1), setting up Hoerner’s winning hit. Keegan Thompson (1-0) had worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 10th.

