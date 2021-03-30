Dahmen’s PGA Tour win: stunning but not surprising

To golf enthusiasts who have no direct ties to Joel Dahmen but have gravitated in recent years to his humor and humility, the most striking thing about his first PGA Tour title was its timing.
By all appearances, he’d been mired in the worst slump of his five-year Tour career. He’d missed the cut six times in his last seven tournaments.
Then, abruptly, he won a championship.
To Brian Frazier, it was no big surprise.
“Talking with him over the last few weeks,” the longtime Clarkston High School golf coach said Monday, “he kept saying he’s so close. It was just the little things here and there. He said all along his game is in a way better place than he’s scoring.”
Heading into the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic, Dahmen told Frazier, “This is the week it’s going to turn around.”
Boy, did it.
Dahmen, 33, who now lives in Arizona but retains close ties to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, birdied four of the first seven holes Sunday to take a two-stroke lead, then weathered severe seaside winds and some late drama to claim his first Tour title in 111 tries.
Amid the celebration that evening, Dahmen found time to phone his old coach.
“Like we talked about, it’s something that can never be taken away from him,” Frazier said of the win. “I honestly think there’s lots more to come. I think he’s one of the best ball-strikers in the world. On weekends when his putter gets hot, I think we’ll see more of it.”
Dahmen’s longtime caddie, Geno Bonnalie of Lewiston, was equally unsurprised by his friend’s victory. He’d awoken at 3:30 a.m. that day and noted his own lack of angst.
“I felt really calm about everything,” Bonnalie said by phone. “I felt he was going to win.”
Does that mean golfer and caddie later took the win for granted? Oh, no.
After Dahmen tapped home a short putt on No. 18 to secure the title, he shook hands with runner-up Rafael Campos and launched into a lengthy embrace of Bonnalie, soon to be joined by a euphoric Lona Dahmen, his wife of two years and staunch supporter for nine.
At one point Dahmen smiled broadly and told Bonnalie something he already knew: “It’s so frickin’ hard to win a golf tournament.”
The obstacles this time included gusting 30-mph winds that sent pin flags flapping and repeatedly doused the course’s edge with ocean spray. In the end, the wind appeared to decide the champion when Campos’ seemingly perfect putt on No. 18 winked off course at the last moment.
That precluded the need for a playoff as Dahmen won by a stroke at 12-under, carding a final-round 70.
In a delicate individual sport like golf, another obstacle for nonwinners is proving they can handle the pressure. In a news conference after his win, Dahmen talked about the endless practice, the endless hope that rehearsing one’s mechanics can offset the numbness that afflicts one’s nerves in tense situations.
“I think that there will be a lot of validation that I can close one out,” he said. “I don’t know if it gets easier. I hope it gets easier because that was really hard.
“I was calm,” he said, confirming the observations of many. “I really felt OK. I actually felt OK until I had a 12-inch tap-in on 17 and I kind of finished out and I was like shaking pretty bad. And I couldn’t feel my drive swing on 10. I don’t know how my 4-iron got on the green. It was pretty wild.
“I mean, that's why we practice, right? That’s why we put so many years and so much time into this, and the sacrifices. It hasn’t quite hit me yet, but it’s pretty darn cool. That feeling when the putt goes in on 18 is pretty cool.”
Bonnalie said Dahmen’s front nine was smooth.
“Then the back nine,” he said. “Trying to win a PGA Tour event, things got a little more tight. It was more difficult to make a decision and be confident in it, especially in 30-mph wind. You start doubting things.
“Our communication on No. 11 probably wasn’t as extensive as it should have been, which led to maybe a little bit of an uncommitted swing, which resulted in a bogey. At that point, you feel a little extra pressure.”
Before his slump of recent weeks, Dahmen had been knocking on the door of a title for years. He had tied for runner-up honors at the John Deere Classic in 2018 and placed second outright at the Wells Fargo Championship the next year. His most credible bid came in the Genesis Invitational of February 2020, when he missed a 12-foot putt on the penultimate hole that would have given him a share of the lead.
What he acquired during that time, in lieu of victories, was a following. Fans began noticing his signature bucket hat, his quirky insouciance, his comic rapport with Bonnalie.
“Joel is just a salt-of-the-earth kind of guy, and people sense that,” Frazier said. “He’s so good with people. And then Geno — the two of them together have their own brand out there. People just love following him, and he’s genuine. He can be self-deprecating and has just stayed humble through everything he’s done.”
After his win, Dahmen told reporters he wasn’t sure if he’d proceed as scheduled to the Valero Texas Open this week in San Antonio. A celebration of unknown length seemed to be his top priority. But Bonnalie said Monday evening he’d already arrived in San Antonio and all systems were go.
If there’s any disappointment in Dahmen’s breakthrough, it’s that it coincided with another, more high-profile PGA event and therefore didn’t land him a berth in the prestigious Master’s.
“I’m going to take the Masters off for my 33rd year in a row,” Dahmen quipped.
Fraziers thinks that streak will end, if only because he has watched Dahmen rise to every previous challenge.
“Joel knows he’s good — he always has,” the coach said. “We’ve had these moments over the years when he has decisively said, ‘This is going to happen.’ And he goes out and makes it happen.”
