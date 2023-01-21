Clarkston native Joel Dahmen is known the world over for his quirky antics, being a cancer survivor, the love he has for his mother as well as his shotmaking ability on the golf course.

There’s one more thing you now can add to his resume: doting dad.

The 35-year-old former two-time Washington Class 2A state champion from Clarkston High School and his wife, Lona, are the proud parents of a baby boy, his grandfather told the Tribune on Friday.

