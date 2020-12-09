Things might have looked dicey for a few days, but the longest continuously played basketball series outside of the Ivy League will not see its streak stopped at 114 years.
Although coronavirus-related policies will prevent the wheat-field faithful from attending and creating a heated environment, the global pandemic couldn’t thwart the Battle of the Palouse men’s game.
Washington State (3-0) will host Idaho (0-2) at 6 p.m. today in a Beasley Coliseum devoid of fans for the 276th edition of the historic matchup.
“It’s going to be hard to have a rivalry without some crowd involvement,” second-year Cougars coach Kyle Smith said Tuesday during his weekly news conference. “But it’s proximity, for sure. There’ll be a little more motivation on both teams’ parts.”
WSU reported Friday that members of its travel team had entered the school’s COVID-19 protocol, forcing the Cougars to postpone a Pac-12 game scheduled for Saturday at Colorado. Wazzu confirmed Monday its tilt with Idaho still is a go. Smith said the Cougs plan to make up the game against the Buffaloes in January.
“At least (the Vandals) are 8 miles away,” Smith said. “Hopefully everyone there is healthy and we’re healthy as well.
“You gotta be nimble and try to manage it. It’s tough, but we’ll manage. I’m just happy we’re playing.”
The young Cougs also will hope to utilize the first of five consecutive nonconference contests in their ongoing quest of teasing out a workable rotation after a preseason without exhibitions or scrimmages.
They continue to play with spirited defense, while their offense — and Smith’s focuses of rebounding and ball security — have been lacking.
“At least we got one thing, now we’ve gotta keep doing that and keep hammering away (on rebounding and ball-handling),” Smith said. “It’s not as much what they (UI) want to do. It’ll be a little more about: Let’s worry about us.”
Despite its lulls, WSU enters unbeaten, with grind-it-out wins against low-major NCAA tournament hopefuls Texas Southern and Eastern Washington, plus a sneak-by toppling of Oregon State.
The Cougars received three points in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.
“It does feel good, but the cautious coach in me says, ‘Relax, we haven’t done anything,’ ” Smith said.
In 2017, the last time WSU received Top 25 votes, the Cougs started 6-0 before a loss to UC Davis and a 27-point Idaho win in the Battle of the Palouse in Moscow.
The Vandals, coming off an 8-24 season — after which they saw superstar guard Trevon Allen graduate — were handled last week by Big Sky adversary Sacramento State in back-to-back road losses, by 22 and 16 points, respectively.
“It was a great eye-opener for our guys, in terms of what it’ll take to compete,” second-year UI coach Zac Claus said on his radio show. “We’ve placed importance on valuing the basketball, competing defensively and being physical on box outs, and rebounding ...”
Giveaways (17 per game), long-lasting scoring droughts and rebounding shortfalls have plagued the Vandals.
But Smith lauded UI’s intensity under Claus, and compared the Vandals to the Beavers, citing an ample use of screens to generate openings underneath.
“So, luckily we just played that game,” Smith said. “They’re gonna put the ball inside and defensively, they’re gonna be really sound. ... Our guys gotta be patient, because they’ll be sound with floor positions. They’re gonna be physical on the post.”
Smith said WSU will be without injured standout forward Tony Miller for the third straight game. Miller poured in 18 points in last year’s 78-65 win against UI.
Still, the Cougar frontcourt should match up well. It’s trending toward employing more size, and features springy breakout freshman Efe Abogidi (6-foot-10), 7-footer Vova Markovetskyy and four-star freshman Dishon Jackson (6-10).
Senior UI forward Scott Blakney (6-8, 230 pounds) will be emphasized. He’s averaging a team-high 12 points per game. Guard Gabe Quinnett, a Moscow High School alumnus, logs 10 points and 3.5 assists per outing, and will look to consistently be freed up off of screens. Versatile juco transfer DeAndre Robinson (9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds) has come on well for a team boasting five seniors.
“Blakney plays hard — he’s really physical. He bothered us last year, just with his physicality, his toughness and his grit,” said Smith, who could see redshirt freshman Brandton Chatfield, a Clarkston High graduate, developing into a Blakney-type player.
“... And he’s a veteran, older guy. So it’ll be a good matchup for our young posts.”
Pacing the Cougs is savvy senior point guard Isaac Bonton, who averages 18 points, five rebounds, 3.7 assists and a steal per game but is shooting 23.7 percent from the field. Hard-nosed sophomore Noah Williams (10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals) continues to improve.
“Both of those kids are aggressive. They’re active with the ball in their hands,” said Claus, whose staff kept tabs on the Northwest products during their high school days.
Returning forwards DJ Rodman and Aljaz Kunc are another pair to watch.
Eleven players have seen the floor in each of the Cougs’ games as they sort through their options and divvy up minutes for their nationally notable newcomers.
“We know they’re talented. They’re long. They’re going to present some different issues for us (defensively),” Claus said. “But we’re looking forward to that challenge.”
