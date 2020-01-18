LEWISTON — Potlatch led area teams through Day 1 in the Clearwater Classic wrestling tournament held at Lewiston High School.
With 45.5 points, the Loggers stand in fifth place among 14 total teams and advanced five individuals to today’s semifinals, which begin at 9 a.m., with finals projected to start at 2 p.m. Potlatch standout Gabe Prather won both of his matches by fall to advance at 145 pounds, and teammate Kelton Saad did the same at 285.
In a three-person 123-pound girls’ round robin bracket, Taylor McPherson of Potlatch pinned each of her opponents within a minute to take first place.
For Pullman, 126-pounder Gabe Smith “showed some superior wrestling beating his first two opponents,” according to coach Art Powers. Teammates Zach Damen (138 pounds) and Mitch LaVielle (160) also went unbeaten through Day 1.
While Pullman was strongest in the lighter weight divisions, Moscow excelled on the heavy side of the spectrum, advancing 220-pound Kyran Mutart and 285-pound Bennett Marsh to the semifinals. Marsh avenged a recent defeat to Clarkston’s Robert Storm to book his final-four berth.
“Bennett was pretty excited about that,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said. “That was good for him to come back and get that win.”
All area results are listed below.
Clearwater Classic
Day 1
Team scores — Central Valley 73.0, Lewiston 63.5, Clarkston 49.0, Kellogg 47.0, Potlatch 45.5, Pullman 41.0, Homedale 39.0, Kennewick 39.0, Newport 35.5, Orofino 35.5, Moscow 30.0, Colfax 26.0, Gonzaga Prep 23.0.
Individual results
Pullman
126 — Gabe Smith 2-0; Maxwell Cordova 1-1
138 — Zach Dahmen 2-0
143 (girls) — Robyn Garcia 0-2
145 — James Crist 1-2
152 — Zephrus Cook 0-2
160 — Mitch LaVielle 2-0
170 — Chad Holt-Turner 1-2
195 — Cotton Sears 2-1
285 — James Gray 2-1
Moscow
106 — Kai Reynolds 1-2
113 — Zach Domras 1-2
132 — Andrew Stone 2-1; Calvin Pfund 0-2
138 — Eli Lyon 0-2
145 — Diego Deaton 2-1
152 — Cameron Vetter 1-2; Micah Harder 0-2
160 — Owen Wallace 1-2
170 — Isaiah Murphy 2-1
182 — Sam Greene 0-2
220 — Kyran Mutart 1-0
285 — Bennett Marsh 2-0
Potlatch
120 — Avery Palmer 2-0
123 (girls) — Taylor McPherson 2-0
132 — James Clark 2-0
138 — Eli Prather 2-1; Tyson Tucker 1-2
145 — Gabe Prather 2-0
152 — Izack McNeal 2-0
285 — Kelton Saad 2-0
Colfax
106 — Jacob Sisk 2-1
152 — Kolby Slate 2-0
170 — Braeden Rogers 1-2
182 — Caden Noha 2-0
195 — Reagan Noha 1-2
Garfield-Palouse
123 (girls) — Laynie Southern 1-1