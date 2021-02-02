Deary avenges loss, handles Nighthawks



DEARY — Avenging a 17-point loss to Nezperce two weeks earlier, the Deary girls maintained a first-quarter lead to claim a 47-38 basketball win Monday night in Whitepine League Division II action.

Kenadie Kirk tallied 14 points for the Mustangs (8-6, 5-3), shooting 10-for-11 from the foul line. Araya Wood added 13 points.

“We did a lot of the little things tonight,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “We did a good job from the free-throw line (18-for-26), we moved the ball and played with confidence. It’s always a battle with them.”

The Mustangs, playing without starting point guard Emiley Proctor — who recently had hand surgery — shared the ball and hit their free throws to turn back a late surge from Nezperce (6-6, 4-3).

The Nighthawks were led by Kadyn Horton and Kayden Sanders, who scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.

“We had a lot of girls step up across the board,” Keen said. “I just felt like the girls played more confident and poised.”

NEZPERCE (6-6, 4-3)

Grace Tiegs 3 0-0 7, Jillian Lux 0 1-2 1, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Hannah Duuck 1 0-1 2, Madisyn Brower 1 0-0 2, Erica Zenner 2 0-0 4, Kayden Sanders 5 0-0 10, Amelia Husted 0 0-0 0, Kadyn Horton 6 0-0 12. Totals 18 1-3 38.

DEARY (8-6, 5-3)

Makala Beyer 1 0-2 2, Kenadie Kirk 2 10-11 14, Cassidy Henderson 2 0-0 4, Triniti Wood 2 0-0 5, Dantae Workman 1 4-6 6, Araya Wood 5 3-5 13, Riley Beyer 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 18-26 47.

Nezperce 7 12 6 13—38

Deary 12 11 7 17—47

3-point goals — G. Tiegs, T. Wood.

CV 55, Potlatch 24

KOOSKIA — Kadance Schilling logged 20 points and 12 rebounds as Clearwater Valley downed Potlatch in a Whitepine League Division I game.

Shada Edwards added 13 points for the Rams, and Tobie Yocum tallied 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Kooskia team had already clinched the No. 5 seed for the district playoffs and will open at No. 4 Kamiah at a time to be determined.

Rams coach Darren Yocum liked his team’s aggressivness as it took a 20-3 lead in the first quarter.

POTLATCH (0-12, 0-11)

Josie Larson 2 2-4 8, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 2 0-4 4, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Jaylee Fry 0 0-0 0, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 4 4-10 12, Kenzie Hansen 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 6-18 24..

CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (5-11. 4-8)

Santana Simmons 0 0-1 0, Ruthie Smith 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 5 1-3 13, Martha Smith 1 1-2 4, Kadance Schilling 7 5-7 20, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 5 0-0 11, Trinity Yocum 2 2-2 7, Macy Morrow 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-15 55.

Potlatch 3 9 6 6—24

Clearwater Valley 20 18 4 13—55

3-point goals — Larson 2, Edwards 2, M. Smith, Schilling, To. Yocum, Tr. Yocum.

BOYSDeary 78, Nezperce 35

DEARY — Brayden Stapleton scored 34 points with seven 3-pointers and Deary attacked the boards to beat Nezperce and stay undefeated in Whitepine League Division II play.

London Kirk added 19 points and eight assists for the Mustangs (11-1, 9-0) while he, Stapleton and Karson Ireland tallied eight rebounds apiece, one fewer than teammate Gus Rickert.

Deary co-coaches Jalen Kirk and Mike Morey were especially impressed with their team defense during a 23-5 domination of the second quarter.

NEZPERCE (3-12, 0-8)

Cole Seiler 2 0-0 6, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 1 0-3 2, Jared Cronce 0 1-2 1, Ryen Zenner 4 5-6 15, Tanner Johnson 0 4-6 4, Logan Packer-Brower 0 0-0 0, Marshal Nelson 0 0-0 0, AJ Douglas 1 1-2 3, Nick Kirkland 2 0-0 4, Brycen Danner 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 11-19 35.

DEARY (11-1, 9-0)

London Kirk 8 3-5 19, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Brayden Stapleton 13 1-1 34, Preston Johnston 3 0-2 7, Kalab Rickard 1 1-5 3 , Blaine Clark 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 5 1-6 12, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 1 1-2 3. Totals 31 7-21 78.

Nezperce 7 5 15 8—35

Deary 21 23 29 5—78

3-point goals — Seiler 2, Zenner, B. Stapleton 7, Johnson, Ireland.

