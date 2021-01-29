OROFINO — A 33-point contribution from Brayden Stapleton helped the Deary boys’ basketball team pass a tough test against larger nonleague foe Orofino on Thursday night, 60-54.
The 1A Division II Mustangs also enjoyed a 10-point, 10-rebound, seven-assist showing by London Kirk and nine points to go with nine rebounds from Gus Rickert as they topped the 2A Maniacs. They have now won 10 consecutive games since dropping their season opener to Logos of Moscow.
Deary co-coach Jalen Kirk noted that the increased fan presence on Orofino’s home court following the relaxation of Idaho’s COVID-19 restrictions created more of a “big atmosphere” as his team faced a challenging opponent. He credited his players’ defense and rebounding in the late stages for seeing them through to victory.
Reid Thomas led the way for Orofino (7-6) with 17 points.
DEARY (10-1)
London Kirk 3 3-6 10, Brayden Stapleton 8 11-12 33, Preston Johnston 3 0-0 8, Kalab Rickard 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 0 0-1 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 4 0-1 9. Totals 18 14-20 60.
OROFINO (7-6)
Slade Sneddon 2 3-4 8, Silas Naranjo 2 0-0 4, Joe Sparano 3 3-8 10, Nick Drobish 3 1-2 8, Reid Thomas 8 1-2 17, Joel Scott 3 0-1 7, Cameron Mael 0 0-0 0, Ayden Boyd 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-17 54.
Deary 12 18 15 15—60
Orofino 11 16 13 14—54
3-point goals — Stapleton 6, Johnston 2, Kirk, Sneddon, Sparano, Drobish, Scott.
JV — Orofino 31, Deary 26 (two quarters)
Troy 38, Potlatch 31
TROY — A defensive adjustment and a 15-point contribution from Darrick Baier helped Troy recover from an early deficit for a Whitepine League Division I defeat of Potlatch.
The Trojans (2-6, 2-5) trailed 10-3 through the first quarter and 15-10 at halftime, but switched to a 1-3-1 half-court trap and turned the tide, getting an additional nine points from Kaiden Codr and six off two 3-pointers from Eli Stoner.
For Potlatch (0-10, 0-9), Dominic Brown hit three 3-point goals and scored 14, while Tyler Howard put up 10.
TROY (2-6, 2-5)
Noah Johnson 1 0-0 2, Chandler Blazzard 1 2-2 4, Landen Buchanan 0 0-0 0, Boden Demeerleer 1 0-1 2, Elijah Phills 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Codr 3 3-5 9, Darrick Baier 4 4-7 15, Eli Stoner 2 0-0 6. Totals 10 9-16 38.
POTLATCH (0-10, 0-9)
Dominic Brown 5 1-2 14, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 1 0-0 2, Patrick McManus 2 0-0 4, Jaxon Vowels 0 0-0 0, Tyler Howard 4 2-2 10, Sam Barnes 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 4-6 31.
Troy 3 7 15 13—38
Potlatch 10 5 6 10—31
3-point goals — Baier 3, Stoner 2, Brown 3.
GIRLS
Moscow 54, Genesee 39
On their senior night, the Class 4A Moscow Bears came out with fire against nonleague foe Genesee, jumping to a 12-point halftime lead en route to their second win of the season.
“Our team was really excited to play for our seniors, and I thought we did a great job defending and rebounding, and taking quality shots,” said Moscow coach Alexa Hardick, whose Bears moved to 2-12.
Angela Lassen led the way with 21 points and five steals — a standout performance Hardick said she’s “been waiting for.” Maya Anderson totaled 12 points, Ellie Gray had 11 and Peyton Watson corralled 10 rebounds.
The Bulldogs (12-4), ranked No. 4 in the Class 1A Division I media poll, got 19 points from Claira Osborne and 13 from Isabelle Monk.
The Bears celebrated seniors Chloe Baker, Maria Ceron and Elsie Leituala.
Moscow next faces Sandpoint at 3 p.m. away from home.
GENESEE (12-4)
Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0, Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 1 2-5 4, Lucie Ranisate 0 1-2 1, Makenzie Stout 0 2-3 2, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 6 7-12 19, Isabelle Monk 4 2-2 13. Totals 11 14-21 39.
MOSCOW (2-12)
Angela Lassen 9 2-5 21, Megan Heyns 0 0-0 0, Ellie Gray 5 0-1 11, Grace Nauman 2 0-0 4, Peyton Watson 2 0-0 4, Maria Ceron 0 0-0 0, Faith Berg 0 0-0 0, Chloe Baker 0 0-0 0, Elsie Leituala 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 1 0-0 2, Maya Anderson 6 0-3 12. Totals 25 2-10 54.
Genesee 7 5 16 11—39
Moscow 10 14 12 16—54
3-point goals — Monk 3, A. Lassen, Gray.
JV — Moscow def. Genesee 54-22.
Deary 43, Potlatch 31
DEARY — Araya Wood scored 16 points and Kenadie Kirk added 12 as Deary of the Division II ranks defeated Potlatch of Division I in a duel of nonleague 1A opponents.
Mustangs coach Kendra Keen said defense provided a spark as her team dominated the second quarter 15-4. She likes the way players up and down the lineup contribute to the scoring column.
POTLATCH (4-14)
Josie Larson 2 0-3 4, Taylor Carpenter 0 0- 0, Tayva McKinney 1 0-3 2, Adriana Arciga 2 0-0 4, Jaylee Fry 4 0-2 8, Becca Butterfield 1 0-0 2, Jordan Reynolds 4 3-4 11. Totals 14 3-12 31..
DEARY (7-7)
Makala Beyer 0 1-2 1, Kenadie Kirk 5 1-1 12, Cassidy Henderson 0 2-3 2, Triniti Wood 2 0-1 4, Macie Ashmead 1 0-0 2, Dantae Workman 2 0-0 4, Araya Wood 5 6-7 16, Riley Beyer 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 10-16 43.
Potlatch 11 4 8 8—31
Deary 5 15 13 10—43
3-point goals — Kirk.