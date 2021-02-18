DEARY — Brayden Stapleton scored 30 points and London Kirk again filled the stat sheet Wednesday night as Deary downed Troy 64-55 in a nonleague boys’ basketball game.
Kirk collected 16 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and zero turnovers, while Stapleton added eight rebounds and seven steals as the Mustangs finished the regular season 15-2.
Gus Rickert contributed nine points and six rebounds.
“These boys don’t take anything for granted,” Deary co-coach Jalen Kirk said. “They hustled, worked as a team and finished the regular season the right way.”
It was the final regular-season home game for seniors Kirk, Stapleton, Preston Johnston, Karson Ireland and Jared Edgar.
TROY (2-13)
Noah Johnson 6 2-2 15, Chandler Blazzard 3 2-4 8, Landen Buchanan 1 0-0 2, Boden Demeerleer 2 0-0 6, Kaiden Codr 4 4-5 14, Darrick Baier 3 0-0 7, Eli Stoner 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 8-11 55.
DEARY (15-2)
London Kirk 4 7-10 16, Brayden Stapleton 11 2-3 30, Preston Johnston 1 0-0 3, Kalab Rickard 1 1-2 3, Karson Ireland 1 0-2 3, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Jared Edgar 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 4 1-3 9. Totals 22 11-20 64.
Troy 13 14 15 13—55
Deary 23 10 19 12—64
3-point goals — Johnson, Codr 2, Dermeerleer, Stoner, Baier, Kirk, B. Stapleton, Johnston, Ireland.
JV — Deary 22, Troy 17 (two quarters).