HARRISON, Idaho — Deary split a triangular meet hosted by Kootenai High School of Harrison, dropping a tight 25-23, 19-25, 20-25, 25-22, 11-15 match to Wallace before beating the host Warriors 25-8, 25-3, 25-7.
Deary’s Cassidy Henderson had nine kills and four aces in the opener, getting a boost from Cassie Morey’s four blocks and five kills, and Kenadie Kirk’s 12 assists. Against Kootenai, Morey and Dantae Workman combined for seven kills, with Workman providing 10 consecutive serves in the second set. Kirk had 11 straight in the third.
“We got beat up on the serve-receive. Wallace had some nice servers and they caught us off-guard,” Deary coach Dani Jones said. “But they did a great job attacking on offense.”
The Mustangs (2-3) will travel Tuesday to face Nezperce.