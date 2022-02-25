SEATTLE — Jake DeBrusk’s response to being elevated onto the top line for the Boston Bruins was his first multigoal game in more than two years.
DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime and the Bruins beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Thursday night.
“I’ve gotten some puck luck the last little bit, so it’s been trending in the right direction,” DeBrusk said. “So I was really excited.”
Boston opened a lengthy road trip with its third straight win and welcomed Brad Marchand back from suspension. DeBrusk scored off a fluky bounce in the first period and beat Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer on the short side from a tight angle on the first shot of the extra period.
DeBrusk was added to the line with Marchand and Patrice Bergeron for the first time this season ahead of Thursday’s game. His last two-goal game came on Jan. 9, 2020, against Winnipeg.
David Pastrnak scored his 28th of the season and 20th in the last 23 games early in the second period to give Boston a 2-1 lead.
Marchand returned after sitting the past six games, the result of roughing and high-sticking on Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry on Feb. 8. It was the second suspension this season for Marchand, who spoke after the morning skate on the need to stay out of trouble, knowing the punishments could be more severe going forward.
In this game, Marchand was a model citizen. He played nearly 22 minutes, had seven shots and avoided any trips to the penalty box.
“I was happy with his game,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Obviously, look at the details of it tomorrow when we go through the video part of it, but on the surface I thought he looked good.”
Boston goalie Linus Ullmark made 25 saves.
Mark Giordano and Jordan Eberle scored for Seattle. Grubauer made 36 saves, the second-most this season, and was terrific until giving up DeBrusk’s overtime goal.
Seattle has lost six straight.
“We played our (butts) off tonight for 60 minutes, bottom line. Tough way to a lose a hockey game,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “Proud of our effort.”