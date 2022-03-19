Spring is in the air ... in most places. That means it is time for the high school softball season to get under way.
But at this point, Potlatch is trying to just get on a field.
Snow and winter conditions have made the start of the season difficult for many teams, including the Loggers.
“(Practices) are going all right; been inside a lot which sucks,” coach Dean Butterfield said.
The lack of actual practice time could prove difficult for a Potlatch team that will have 10 freshmen on the roster.
The Loggers will rely on their stellar pitching that led them to a 19-2 regular-season record in 2021, including a perfect run in the Whitepine League.
Potlatch struggled in the opening game of the Class 1A state softball tournament, losing 19-5 to Glenns Ferry. The Loggers would turn the ship around and outscore their next three opponents 55-16 to take third place.
Emma Chambers and Becca Butterfield, daughter of the coach, are the two lone seniors on the team.
“Emma is just a good all-around player. You just love to have her batting,” Dean Butterfield said. “(And) Becca has always been a good pitcher.”
When asked if there would be any emotion having his daughter graduate at the end of the season, Dean noted it will be tough to see the two girls graduate.
“This is a family,” he said. “I have known most of these girls since they were born.”
