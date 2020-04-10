Dylan Pollard has been riding mountain bikes for as long as he can remember, and he hasn’t missed a race since his first competition at 9 years old.
Not even a nasty thumb injury at the biggest race of his life could slow him down.
Pollard, a senior at Moscow High School, was doing test runs at the 2018 USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Louisville, Ky., when he clipped his back wheel on a barrier and flipped over his handlebars.
“I guess I kind of tore a bunch of stuff up in there — I didn’t really know,” Pollard said. “I didn’t go to the ER or anything and the medics there weren’t too helpful, so I ended up racing on it. That was actually one of my better national results.”
On race day, in pouring rain and ankle-deep mud, Pollard finished 23rd out of more than 100 racers despite starting in near the back of the pack.
It wasn’t until he returned to Moscow that he finally went to the doctor for a look at his thumb.
“After a week of not being able to move it and it’s black and blue, we (went) in and I had to get surgery within a week,” Pollard said. “When I hyperextended it, a couple tendons ruptured and it tore off a chunk of bone. So the ligaments were no longer connected to the muscle.
“It kind of sucked.”
The injury couldn’t keep Pollard off his bike for long.
Since Moscow didn’t have a team at the time, Pollard races for Inland Northwest Composite — a mountain bike team out of Spokane.
Pollard is the defending Washington state champion in mountain bike racing and cyclocross — a form of off-road cycling that includes a faster bike and various obstacles.
But he won’t get a chance to try for back-to-back titles because of the coronavirus pandemic. Individual sports, like cycling, aren’t immune to the event closures caused by the virus.
“All the bike races were canceled indefinitely,” Pollard said. “That was a bummer. It was my senior year, it was going to be my last year in the Washington Student Cycling League, and I was hoping to do well in that again.”
Pollard says he was introduced to cycling by his dad, Matt, who used to be a racer too. It turned into a regular family activity — his sisters, Audrey and Laura, also race.
“I’ve been riding bikes like on Moscow Mountain with my dad and my family since before I remember,” Pollard said.
Pollard has tried other sports, like soccer, swimming and track, but he said he likes the individual aspect of biking.
“Mountain biking, since you can’t draft off anybody, it’s pretty individual,” Pollard said. “You kind of just go your hardest the whole time.”
Through countless hours of riding, Pollard has honed his skills on the mountains and trails. It’s a balance of technique and endurance that makes a good racer.
Even the difficult downhills put a strain on the body.
“The downhills are always fun (but) they’re still really hard,” Pollard said. “You’re still at your threshold, your heart rate (is) at like 175.
“That’s kind of hard to stay on a bike, and focus and navigate through a single track while you’re at your lactic threshold.”
Off the trails, Pollard has an interest in medicine. He became a certified EMT in December and recently started volunteering with Moscow Volunteer Fire and Ambulance.
He plans to go to med school after college.
“The more I learned, the more it came to me that I really enjoy the medical field and would like to do that for a career,” Pollard said.
Pollard is headed to Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Calif., for college, where he’ll compete for the university’s club cycling team.
On the Palouse, Pollard is excited to see the cycling community growing with the creation of the Palouse Composite Mountain Bike Team, started by his dad. The team is in its first year and is open to kids in grades six through 12.
“They just started a team down here on the Palouse (and) I think we have kids from Pullman, Lewiston, Moscow,” the younger Pollard said. “It’s become a decent-sized team.”
It’s a chance for more racers to get involved with the sport he loves.
“I really enjoy the opportunity to do a sport like this with my (family),” Pollard said. “It’s a fun way to spend time together. A lot of our vacations include going to a cycling place and riding new trails.”
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com, by phone at (208) 883-4624 and on Twitter at @StephanSports.