Despite flaws, they’re rugged hombres

Name almost any aspect of Idaho’s football team and the approach of seventh-year coach Paul Petrino — it’s probably been maligned at some point during this objectively fascinating maelstrom of a 2019 campaign.
So it had to feel nice to have a week of enjoyment, where everything sort of went according to plan, eh?
Don’t get me wrong, all the controversy makes this job interesting.
But within that laundry list of hot takes, valid critiques of discipline — penalties, second-half meltdowns, etc. — the ever-so-strange quarterback debacle and also the bizarreness of the whole FBS/FCS thing, no one’s seen the need to discredit one on-field quality of Petrino-led UI teams. And it might be even more fun to watch than all the juicy contention.
He’s usually got the luxury of a bunch of tough individuals, many on defense. They’d all jump at the chance to face someone like triple-option-boasting Cal Poly every week.
Now, Petrino would never admit that the almost completely ground-centric offense is anywhere close to a cinch to stop, since “I grew up beating everybody running the option,” he said with a wry grin after UI won 21-9 Saturday at the Kibbie Dome.
Maybe that’s why the Vandals worked the Mustangs well and fit the physicality billing they pride themselves on: They were prepared for a scheme that comprised the first 24-or-so years of their coach’s life.
They grinded Poly’s offense away with their own — disallowing the Stangs field time — and looked better defensively up front than they have in ... a while.
All those bulky, hard-charging defenders were plain entertaining. They were gliding into runners and furnishing difficult solo stops in open field, arguably the most thrilling defensive plays that 2018 Idaho erred in making.
In one unrelated instance, reserve buck linebacker Leo Tamba bear-hugged Poly quarterback Jalen Hamler and fullback Duy Tran-Sampson while they were locked in an uncertain option read, and tackled both.
How amusing.
The Vandals might not have a solidified identity — they’re enigmatic, changing by week — but boy, do they still appreciate an opponent that hates passing, a good ol’ ground-and-pounder that wouldn’t be able to catch up if UI gets a couple of scores ahead.
The Idaho offense likes nothing more than killing clock, and its defense likes nothing more than piling its esteemed linebacker-blitzers in the box.
“Might as well stack the stat sheet,” standout strongside backer Christian Elliss said. “It’s definitely fun. It’s definitely a good change of pace, especially from all the other offenses in this league. It’s a copy league, except for (Poly). I hope, maybe a team tries it again.
“Maybe Montana, next week, comes out in a wing T.”
It was a good win, a fun, defensive win, albeit one the Vandals should’ve won anyway. But doing things it’s supposed to hasn’t really been in UI’s wheelhouse this year.
That the V’s did so was strange. The outcome itself wasn’t stunning, yet I don’t think many should’ve foreseen UI managing the Mustangs’ rushing game that handily. And it’s odd how many are entirely unimpressed.
As in, I definitely didn’t expect only a couple of faint vestiges of 2019 Poly, and for UI’s defense to play a near-complete game.
The Stangs looked like themselves — the team that averages 236 yards rushing and stays competitive until the end — on two or three possessions, at the very start and at the very end.
They didn’t look like the Poly that took Montana State to overtime, that came a snap short against North Dakota, that opponents had struggled to hold to under 200 yards rushing, and that had scored double digits in every game save Saturday’s and a Sept. 14 loss at Oregon State.
From midway through the first quarter to late in the fourth, Idaho played true to its coach’s “toughness” expectations, one of the credos listed high on a wall in the Vandals’ meeting room.
“It’s like coach P says, just wear ’em out,” said ultra-physical running back Aundre Carter, a gem of a find who embodies Petrino’s model recruit. “That’s just what we do — punish teams, wear ’em out. Defense gets three-and-outs, and it’s just repeating over and over.”
Alongside the swarming defense’s perpetual stops, Carter and his 179 yards were vital to the limited offense’s dink-and-dunk, management-style tactics, which have only worked against foes lacking offensive flair.
Eighth-ranked Montana is a long shot from 2-7 Cal Poly; 4-5 Idaho is somewhere in between, stuck in limbo with a corps of hard-nosed notables that hasn’t been helped a whole lot by ... specific offensive aspects that have been addressed multiple times before.
But hey man, they’re some tough guys, and bloody fun to watch.
