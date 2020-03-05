The Moscow boys’ basketball team found itself in uncharted territory when they lost the first game of their best-of-3 Class 4A district tournament series to Lakeland — something that hadn’t happened the past three seasons.
But the Bears were unfazed.
They went on to win the next two games, including a thrilling 49-46 victory Saturday, to secure a fourth straight district title and trip to the state tournament in Boise. Moscow (15-9) plays Minico (17-7) at 5:15 p.m. Pacific today at Borah High School. Fans can view a livestream of the game at Moscow High School’s auditorium, free of charge.
“We’d always won that first game at districts and then won the second,” fifth-year Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said, “so it was the first time with our backs against the wall, and our kids didn’t want it to end that way. They just came out with the confidence that we’re going to State.”
Moscow first dispatched Lakeland 75-59 with their highest-scoring output of the season Friday. Then, Moscow went back to its signature defense to ground the Hawks in Game 3.
Freshman post Blake Buchanan was the hero with a late, go-ahead 3-pointer.
“You don’t see that out of a freshman — that kind of composure he had that whole game,” Uhrig said of Buchanan, who averages 9.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. “... He stepped up and played probably his best game of the year in the biggest game of the year for us.”
The district tournament was, in a way, a replica of the Bears’ season.
Moscow started slow, posting a 3-6 record in December. But the Bears head to State as winners of 10 of their past 11 games, including a Jan. 21 victory against Pullman — their first win in the Border Battle in 10 years.
Uhrig pointed to a three-point loss to Lewiston on Jan. 6 as the turning point in the season.
“We had the ball with a chance to win the game, and I think that’s win the kids really started believing in what they could do,” he said.
The Bears this season mostly have relied on a gritty defense that holds opponents to 52.3 points per game — 12th lowest in 4A.
On offense, it’s anyone’s guess who could go off on a given day. Junior guard Benny Kitchell leads the way with 12.5 points per contest, Buchanan is just under 10 points per game and senior guard Brayden Decker averages nine.
Senior post Ben Postell does a bit of everything (6.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.0 apg), and point guard Jamari Simpson is the best free-throw shooter (80 percent).
Playing Minico almost will be like looking in the mirror for Moscow, right down to the head coaches. Spartans coach Brady Trenkle is Uhrig’s cousin.
Both teams also rely heavily on defense. Minico holds its opponents to 49 points per game, fifth best in 4A this season.
“We honestly like our games in the 40s as well,” Uhrig said. “What works for us works for them, so it’s probably going to turn into (who makes) a big pay at the end of the game.”
Uhrig said the Bears will have to keep tabs on Minico’s Kasen Carpenter, who averages 16.8 points and 7.4 rebounds.
Moscow’s biggest strength arguably has been its ability to adapt its defense to its opponents. Sometimes the Bears play a tight zone to keep opponents out of the paint, other times they rely on their signature man defense, with help inside from Buchanan and Postell.
Scouting reports go down to specific player tendencies in certain situations.
“They just buy into it,” Uhrig said. “Whatever we as coaches put on them, they know it’s for the right reasons and they’re going to go out and work hard no matter what the defense is.”
The Bears also boast experience. It might not be the flashiest of Moscow’s four State teams, but the chemistry is as good as ever.
“Going in with a lot of confidence, a lot of team chemistry going on for us,” Uhrig said. “And they’re just believing in each other right now.”
