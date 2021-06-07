GRANGEVILLE — Hayden Thompson's two-run home capped a four-run sixth inning and helped the Moscow Blue Devils to an 8-5 victory in the second game of an American Legion doubleheader against the Camas Prairie Zephyrs here Sunday.
The lefty Thompson also combined with right-hander Mack Hagenbaugh to throw six innings of stellar relief for the Devils (4-1) who salvaged a split with the Zephyrs after dropping the first game, 6-0.
In the opener, Camas Prairie's Blake Schoo dominated on the mound for the Zephyrs, holding the Devils to four hits and striking out nine, pitching all but one out of am impressive shoutout performance.
In the second game, Tyler Howard and Preston Boyer each collected a pair of hits for Blue Devils, who fell behind in the first innin after Camas Prairie's Chase Kaschmitter slammed the first pitch he saw for a grand slam deep to right field.
As the Blue Devils chipped away at the plate, Thompson threw a scoreless second and third for the Devils, then gave the ball to Hagenbaugh who went the final four, allowing just one earned run on three hits with four strikeouts.
Kashmitter and Gannon Garman each finished the second game with a pair of hits for the Zephyrs.
With Schoo cruising on the mound in the first game, Camas Prairie used seven hits from six different players, scoring in four of it's six at-bats to slowly pull away. Dane Lindsley had a pair of hits for the Zephyrs while Kaschmitter drove in three runs.
Moscow returns to play Tuesday on the road with a doubleheader against the Lewiston Cubs.
GAME 1
Moscow 000 000 0—0 4 1
Camas Prairie 102 021 x—6 7 3
Connor Akins, Preston Boyer (6) and CJ Anderson; Blake Schoo, Brayden Turcott (7) and Tori Ebert.
W — Schoo. L — Akins.
Moscow hits — Chad Redinger, Hayden Thompson, Boyer, Akins.
Camas Prairie hits — Dane Lindsley 2 (2B), Schoo, Turcott, Chase Kaschmitter, Reece Wimer, Willis Williamson.
GAME 2
Moscow 200 204 0—8 9 1
Camas Prairie 400 010 0—5 8 0
Isaac Staszkow, Thompson (2), Mack Hagenbaugh (4) and Anderson; Kaschmitter, Turcott (5) and Ebert.
W — Hagenbaugh. L — Turcott.
Moscow hits — Howard 2 (3B), Boyer 2, Thompson (HR), Redinger (2B), Anderson (2B), Ryan Delusa, Cam House.
Camas Prairie hits — Kaschmitter 2 (HR), Garman 2, Schoo (2B), Turcott, Ebert, Herschel Williamson.