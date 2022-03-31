Dickert changing mindsets

During 11-on-11 drills these days, Jake Dickert often assumes a vantage point unfamiliar to him — behind the offense, viewing the game from that unit’s perspective.
It’s partly symbolic, partly real.
“It’s creating a mentality, both ways, both sides,” the Washington State coach said Tuesday after the Cougars’ fourth day of spring football drills. “I wanted to make sure this team sees me as the head coach — I’ve said that multiple times. But just breathing life into how we want to do things.”
He understands one reason he landed the Cougars’ head coaching gig late last season was the palpable way this defense had taken its cue from his leadership, parlaying his smart, precise energy into, among other things a dynamic third-down pass rush.
“I think there’s been a mentality that we’ve had the last couple of years on defense,” he said. “Now, it’s a mentality for the team, and I just want to drive the bus from that position.”
Dickert, 38, has spent his entire career coaching defense, including two seasons as the Cougars’ defensive coordinator. As a player, though, he was a quarterback and receiver at Wisconsin-Stevens Point. As he transitioned to a graduate assistant’s role, he was shuffled to defense to avoid working on the same unit as his brother, who was an offensive lineman.
He turned out to have a flair for the defensive mindset, but he knows the game from both sides. In terms of Xs and Os, he’s giving new offensive coordinator Eric Morris a wide berth of autonomy as Dickert heads into his first full season as boss and Morris installs a new offense.
His input might be more specific to new defensive coordinator Brian Ward, who worked with Dickert at North Dakota State a dozen years ago and learned Craig Bohl’s defensive system, which has remained immutable for both. But that doesn’t mean Dickert, for example, can’t try to infuse some of his aggressive spirit into his offensive line.
“Those front guys, those O-linemen, they set the tone for everything we do,” he said. “I’m with those guys, more than anything, making sure they’re setting the tone, and I think the rest of the team follows.”
At the same time, Dickert is trying to unify the messages being imparted by his assistants, eight of whom are new this year.
“John Stiegelmeier of South Dakota State said, as a head coach, your position group is now your assistant coaches,” he said. “And that’s exactly where we’re at. I put a little bit of pressure on our guys every day. We’ve got to get on the same page. There’s no excuse, for the things that we can control, not to be perfect on the grass.
“So every day, there’s a list. Every day, we go through it. Things we can control, we’ve got to keep striving to get better at every day as we continue to mesh. I think our personalities as a staff are really meshing. Now, as we get out here, we’ve got to be on the same page.”
Of note
Juice Players of the Day awards went to safety Tanner Moku, who’s doing some fill-in duty at nickelback, and running back Kannon Katzer, who’s seeing increased playing time with Jouvensly Bazil down.
