Talking at his pre-fall camp news conference, first-year Washington State football coach Jake Dickert almost was giddy with excitement about the “new Wazzu” and the upcoming weeks of preparation ahead of an opening Sept. 3 date against Idaho at Gesa Field.

But the well-spoken, 38-year-old coach also talked with a poise and confidence more akin to bosses with years of head coaching experience in the college ranks.

The Cougars kick off their first fall practice at 9 a.m. today at Rogers Field.

