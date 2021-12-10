Yes, Washington State’s new offensive coordinator played and coached for Mike Leach. But that doesn’t mean the Cougars are returning to the Air Raid. At least in its pure form.
New football coach Jake Dickert made that emphatically clear Thursday in his first Zoom news conference since hiring Eric Morris to coordinate his offense and Brian Ward to oversee his defense.
“It’s not Air Raid,” Dickert said. “It’s going to be more like Coug Raid. We’re going to do it our way. ... There’s only one person in this world still continuing to do the true Air Raid.”
That would be Leach, who indeed is passing the ball 72 percent of the time in his second season at Mississippi State. That’s a sure sign of the vintage Air Raid that Leach concocted with Hal Mumme more than three decades ago.
Morris still uses Air Raid passing principles but threw the ball just 52 percent of the time this past season as head coach at Incarnate Word, an Football Championship Subdivision program in San Antonio.
So the Cougars are likely to continue the emphasis on run-pass balance Nick Rolovich began to restore when he installed his run-and-shoot offense last year, ending the team’s eight seasons of pass mania under Leach.
“I think running the ball is at the heart of everything an offense needs to be about,” Dickert said, “because I think it establishes the pass game and it establishes the mentality of toughness and physicality.”
The Cougars’ arsenal will include tight end principles, Dickert implied, even if the terminology is different.
“It’s going to be our version of (the Air Raid),” he said, “being multiple, using motions, using our edge receivers in multiple ways, using our H-backs and running backs and using RPO game. I just think it’s going to be very multiple. That was something we were really looking for throughout this process.”
Morris, 36, played receiver for Leach at Texas Tech and later coached for him at that school and for one season at WSU. Like several other Leach disciples, though, he sprinkled in more run plays when he began coordinating on his own, starting in 2013 at Texas Tech, where he coached Patrick Mahomes.
“I just think he’s one of the bright offensive minds in football today,” Dickert said, “and I think our offense is going to be able to show that.”
At Washington State, Morris will replace longtime Rolovich associate and run-and-shoot expert Brian Smith next season. For now, the Cougars plan to keep their late-2021 coaching staff and schemes intact as they prepare to face Miami in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas. Dickert became interim coach when Rolovich and four assistants were fired Oct. 18, and he was given the permanent job Nov. 27.
In hiring Ward, Dickert is reuniting with a colleague from the staff of Craig Bohl North Dakota State more than a decade ago. He’s been defensive coordinator at Nevada the past two years and also has coached at Syracuse and Western Illinois.
“I knew when I was going to be able to get this position,” Dickert said, “there was one guy that I was going to call and it was Brian Ward.”
The new boss said he expects Ward to place his own stamp on a WSU defense that Dickert himself has coordinated the past two seasons (and will continue to do in the bowl game).
In addition to their coordinator roles, Morris will coach quarterbacks and Ward will be in charge of linebackers.
