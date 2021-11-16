Rewatching the game on video did nothing to change Jake Dickert’s opinion. He thinks the Oregon Ducks are the standard-bearers of the Pac-12 this season.
“That’s the bar,” the Washington State interim football coach said Monday in his weekly news conference, two days after the Cougars’ 38-24 loss at Eugene, Ore. “They’re the bar right now — I think that’s easy to say, and we just have a gap we need to make up to continue to get to that point.”
The Cougs (5-5, 4-3) accelerated their game-review process because they’re on a tight schedule. Their final two games of the regular season fall on Fridays, starting with a home contest this week against Pac-12 South cellar-dweller Arizona (1-9, 1-6) at 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network) at Gesa Field in Pullman.
The Cougars are favored by 14 points.
Washington State had entered the Oregon game with a chance to take command of the Pac-12 North, but the decisive loss dashed those hopes and left the Cougs one win shy of bowl eligibility. So they’ll need to defeat either Arizona this week or Washington in the Apple Cup at Seattle on Nov. 26.
“I felt the same way I did a little bit after the game,” Dickert said. “I give a lot of credit to Oregon and what they do, and how physical and disciplined their program is.”
Especially damaging to the Cougars was an Oregon run game that produced 306 yards, including 123 by quarterback Anthony Brown.
“We need to be a little more physical at the point of attack,” said Dickert, the defensive coordinator who took interim reins of the WSU program when Nick Rolovich was fired Oct. 18. “But I think that starts with coaching. I’ve got to make sure I’m putting our guys in the best situations to be successful every play, and that’s 60 minutes.”
On offense, the Cougs had trouble controlling phenomenal pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who tallied two sacks and relentlessly pressured quarterback Jayden de Laura.
“He’s the best player in America,” Dickert said after the game of Thibodeaux. “He’s going to get his a little bit, and we’ve got to try to neutralize it. We did the best we could, because they’ve got a couple of other people who can rush the passer as well. We did a good job in our plan. Sometimes he out-executed even the chip and the double-team.”
De Laura was 20-for-36 passing for 280 yards and two touchdowns, but he threw two interceptions and was sacked three times.
“There were times when Jayden couldn’t quite get his feet set and couldn’t let routes develop,” Dickert said, “and he was having to scramble to try to create some plays. So we weren’t able to get quite in rhythm in the deep passing game and take the shots we hoped we could take.”
The Cougars still were missing offensive guard Cade Beresford and defensive back Halid Djibril to injuries, and starting center Brian Greene was absent because of a personal issue that will he’ll continue to deal with this week, Dickert said.
The coach acknowledged that first-year assistant strength and conditioning coach Visesio Salt is leaving the program immediately for an unspecified opportunity at his alma mater, Utah.
The Friday game this week prompted Dickert to alter the unorthodox preparation schedule that Rolovich had introduced this season, calling for 7 a.m. practices. The Cougs are practicing at 4:30 p.m. this week, which gave them a few extra hours Monday to recover from the physical toll of the Oregon game.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.