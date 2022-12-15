Dickert: Tampering running rampant

Despite a trip to Universal Studios and a chance to watch a live taping of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the lead-up to Washington State’s bowl game hasn’t been all fun and games for the Cougars or their coaching staff.
WSU coach Jake Dickert spoke earlier this week of rampant tampering going on with the NCAA transfer portal and NIL deals for athletes.
Not exactly what he or the Cougs (7-5) want to be dealing with ahead of the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl against Fresno State (9-4) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
“There’s more tampering going on than you could ever imagine,” Dickert said. “We’ve had guys contact our players’ parents. We had a coach from another school contact one of our players and offer him (an) NIL. A coach.”
NCAA transfer portal rules changed in April 2021, allowing players to leave immediately for another program instead of sitting out a year at their new school.
Two months later, the NCAA approved a name, image, and likeness policy allowing college players to receive money deals for their NIL.
What has ensued, Dickert says, is some teams trying to draw players away from other programs by unsavory means.
“There’s more things going on behind the scenes that you can’t even imagine,” Dickert said. “It’s not right, and who’s going to regulate it? Who’s regulating this stuff?
“To try to get our players and offer them money and opportunities and stuff, it’s unacceptable to me.”
The Cougars already have lost several key players to the transfer portal since it opened Dec. 5, including starting receivers De’Zhaun Stribling (who committed to Oklahoma State) and Donovan Ollie and co-starting middle linebackers Francisco Mauigoa and Travion Brown.
Morris takes job at North Texas
In the span of 10 days, the Cougars lost both of their first-year coordinators.
Offensive coordinator Eric Morris is returning to the Lone Star state to be North Texas’ coach, it was announced this week.
The news comes the week after WSU defensive coordinator Brian Ward accepted the same position at Arizona State, also his home state.
“Eric has a head coach mindset that I’ve leaned on quite a bit through the last year … so I’m excited for his family and what he’s doing,” Dickert said.
Morris came to WSU from coaching the offense at Incarnate Word of the Football Championship Subdivision in San Antonio. He’s the main reason why former IWU quarterback Cam Ward transferred with him to Pullman.
“Without him, I wouldn’t be here, so I’m forever grateful for him,” Cam Ward said. “It’s not about being angry or anything, because life’s too short to be mad at someone. I just thank him for everything he’s done for me and my family.”
Morris, who hails from Littlefield, Texas, played his college football for the late Mike Leach as a receiver at Texas Tech.
With both coordinators gone, that means the play calling will look different against the Bulldogs.
Dickert will call the defensive plays — a task familiar to him from his days as WSU’s defensive coordinator — and offensive play calling will fall to receivers coach Joel Filani and offensive line coach Clay McGuire.
Filani will call the pass plays and McGuire the run plays.
“Clay has been calling most of the runs throughout the season anyway,” Dickert said. “And excited about Joel, and his vision of the pass game is a little bit different than Eric’s.
“I’ll be calling the defensive plays and we’ll be back to where we were last year.”