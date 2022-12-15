Dickert: Tampering running rampant

Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert celebrates after the defense forced a fumble against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first quarter of a Pac-12 Conference game at Gesa Field.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

Despite a trip to Universal Studios and a chance to watch a live taping of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the lead-up to Washington State’s bowl game hasn’t been all fun and games for the Cougars or their coaching staff.

WSU coach Jake Dickert spoke earlier this week of rampant tampering going on with the NCAA transfer portal and NIL deals for athletes.

Not exactly what he or the Cougs (7-5) want to be dealing with ahead of the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl against Fresno State (9-4) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

