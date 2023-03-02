Different roads traveled for Potlatch, Lapwai

Potlatch forward Jaxon Vowels (20) fights for a loose ball against Lapwai Jalisco Miles (24) during a Whitepine League Division I game in Potlatch on Friday.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Lapwai and Potlatch will represent the Whitepine League Division I at the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament that begins today at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.

The Wildcats (24-0) have won 60 consecutive games and are on the hunt for their third straight state title. Lapwai notched its third consecutive district championship with an 80-57 win Feb. 22 against Kamiah.

The last team to win the district championship other than the Wildcats? The Loggers, who are returning to the state tournament for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Tags

Recommended for you