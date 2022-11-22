How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 11:
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: In a reserve role, he helped the Eagles to run for 141 yards (4.3 average) with a touchdown, helping to allow three sacks in a 17-16 win at Indianapolis.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: The Patriots were on a bye this week.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: The starter at WILL, he had 10 tackles, including a sack, and a quarterback hurry in the Panthers’ 13-3 loss at Baltimore.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: He did not play in the Eagles’ win at Indianapolis.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Colts’ 17-16 loss to Philadelphia.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: The starter at strong safety, he had two solo tackles in a 38-10 loss Monday at San Francisco.
WR River Cracraft, Miami: The Dolphins had a bye this week.
WR Calvin Jackson, Miami: The Dolphins had a bye this week.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: In a reserve role, he finished with two solo tackles, including one for loss in the Chiefs’ 30-27 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: The Seahawks had a bye this week.
OL Jesse Davis, Pittsburgh: In a reserve role, he helped the Steelers to run for 217 yards (a 5.0 average) with two touchdowns but helped to allow six sacks in their 20-10 win against New Orleans.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: The starter at SAM, he had 10 total tackles, including five solo stops, with 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries, a pass defensed and a special-teams solo tackle in the Saints’ 27-20 win against the Los Angeles Rams.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Eagles’ 17-16 win at Indianapolis.
WR Jeff Cotton, Green Bay: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Packers’ 27-17 loss Thursday to Tennessee.