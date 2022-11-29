How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 12:
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: In a reserve role, he helped the Eagles to run for 363 yards for an average of 7.4 yards and three touchdowns, but he helped to allow two sacks in a 40-33 victory against the Packers.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: In a reserve role, he did not have any statistics in the Patriots’ 33-26 loss at Minnesota on Thursday.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: The starter at WILL, he had eight tackles, including seven solo stops, and a quarterback hit in the Panthers’ 23-10 win against Denver.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: He did not play in the Eagles’ 40-33 victory against Green Bay.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: He did not play in the Colts’ 24-17 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: The starter at strong safety, he had four tackles, including three solo stops, in the Cardinals’ 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
WR River Cracraft, Miami: He was targeted four times and had four catches for 55 yards, a 13.8 average, in the Dolphins’ 30-15 win against Houston.
WR Calvin Jackson, Miami: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Dolphins’ 30-15 win against Houston.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: In a reserve role, he did not have any statistics in the Chiefs’ 26-10 win against the Los Angeles Rams.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: The starter on the right side, he helped the Seahawks to run for 65 yards (2.8 average) and two touchdowns but also helped to allow three sacks in a 40-34 loss in overtime to Las Vegas.
OL Jesse Davis, Pittsburgh: He did not play in the Steelers’ 24-17 win against Indianapolis on Monday.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: The starter at SAM, he had 14 total tackles, including 12 solo stops, as the Saints lost 13-0 at San Francisco.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: On the practice squad, he did not play in the 40-33 win against the Packers.
WR Jeff Cotton, Green Bay: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Packers’ 40-33 loss at Philadelphia.