At the break, with Idaho trailing 24-0 and in dire need of offensive resuscitation, the Vandals’ 2009 Humanitarian Bowl team was trotted out in the east end zone.
Players like former All-American/first-rounder and current Seattle Seahawk Mike Iupati waved to the crowd, prompting UI fans to reminisce on what the postseason felt like.
These Vandals have been out of the playoff race for a while, but many of their 11 seniors whom were celebrated Saturday at the Kibbie Dome one day will find themselves in a similar position, when the 2016 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl team is honored.
UI coach Paul Petrino took a moment to reflect on his time spent with this senior class, which went 14-8 in the Dome, 8-3 in the past two years. Their Senior Day was soured by a 31-7 loss to No. 6 Sacramento State at the Kibbie Dome, overshadowing some individual bright spots in what’s become another disheartening year.
“They’ll be back here celebrating some day. I’m lucky enough that I got to be around them,” Petrino said. “They’ve given this school everything they’ve got.
“These guys know how to fight. ... They’re all gonna do really good things as men.”
Six of them will graduate in December, Petrino said.
The Vandals had senior cornerback Lloyd Hightower go down with a shoulder injury late in the second quarter. He returned promptly to help the defensive backfield hold firm and at least give UI’s offense a chance.
Reserve running back Jack Bamis got to pad his numbers with a career-high 34 yards rushing down the stretch, while quarterback Mason Petrino floated a touchdown pass to Cutrell Haywood in his final appearance at home. Receiver Jante Boston, primarily a blocker, made a rare reception. Guard Noah Johnson, and tackles Sean Tulette and Edwin Grande, started on the offensive line.
Perhaps of most importance was the absence of receiver Jeff Cotton, whose presence obviously has given wind to UI’s sails.
Cotton, a juco transfer out of Pima, Ariz. who led the league with 911 yards entering the day, stood in street clothes on the sideline. He fell awkardly in the second quarter against Montana.
“Anytime you don’t have Jeff, that changes things,” Paul Petrino said. “It makes it a little bit different in the running game too. They have to be more concerned about him.”
Instead, the Hornets were confident in their ability to cut off Mason Petrino’s short throws outside or underneath, then stack the box en route to UI’s minus-17 yards rushing at the half.
Cotton was one of a few key losses for Idaho because of injury.
Junior defensive end Kayode Rufai suffered what appeared to be a serious shoulder injury early in the second quarter, a major blow. Rufai was the Vandals’ most consistent rusher before then.
Sophomore center Logan Floyd, UI’s second-best offensive lineman, missed the game with an undisclosed injury. Junior Conner Vrba played for the first time since Oct. 5. Two snaps came early, both were fumbled, and one resulted in a turnover.
“I think the world of Conner Vrba, and he came back and played hard,” Paul Petrino said. “It’s hard sometimes coming back when you’ve been out that long.”
Offensive slog
Idaho’s longest possession lasted 3:10 — it went for 18 yards.
Its longest drive, yardage-wise, went 75 yards in four plays. It was the only time the Vandals’ attack had any rhythm.
Second-best? A seven-play, 47-yard series in garbage time. Aside from those, UI’s average drive lasted three plays and accumulated about six yards.
UI’s output against one of the best defenses in the Football Championship Subdivision was the Vandals’ worst since it moved back to the Big Sky for the 2018 season. The Vandals lost the time-of-possession battle 36:10-23:50.
Coffey put to work
Junior punter Cade Coffey booted seven of his eight punts more than 50 yards, including a season-long 73-yarder. With Idaho’s offense playing its worst game of the season — save against Penn State — Coffey was put to work.
The Vandals went three-and-out six times, and Coffey punted on three consecutive possessions in two separate streaks. Three punts trickled into the end zone, but had the chance of being downed inside the 5-yard line.
Dedmon tries to keep UI afloat
Junior safety Tyrese Dedmon has forced four turnovers in Idaho’s past two games.
In a 42-17 loss to Montana last week, he nabbed a contested interception, and speared a runner to pop a ball loose. In this game, he intercepted Sac State quarterback Kevin Thomson on the final play of the first quarter — a complete misthrow — then knocked a ball away from Thomson on a fourth-and-goal to set up UI’s lone scoring drive.
