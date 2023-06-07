Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Karen Khachanov in four sets, 4-6, 7-6 (7-0), 6-2, 6-4, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic runs to the net to play a shot against Russia's Karen Khachanov during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Russia's Karen Khachanov during their quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves against Russia's Karen Khachanov during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic, left, and Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova hug each other after their quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic celebrates after beating Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in their quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina reacts during her quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after winning her quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, right, waits on the net as Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, left, walks off the court without shaking hands with her opponent at the end of their quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Russia's Karen Khachanov eyes the ball as he prepares to play a shot against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic rests during the changeover of his quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Karen Khachanov at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after missing a shot against Russia's Karen Khachanov during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Russia's Karen Khachanov clenches his fist after scoring a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds a box with some fruit during the quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Karen Khachanov at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Russia's Karen Khachanov plays a shot against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during the quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Karen Khachanov at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Russia's Karen Khachanov during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Russia's Karen Khachanov during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas prepares to serve against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Russia's Karen Khachanov reacts after missing a shot against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Russia's Karen Khachanov during their quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz runs to play a shot against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Karen Khachanov in four sets, 4-6, 7-6 (7-0), 6-2, 6-4, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Associated Press
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
AP Jean-Francois Badias
Serbia's Novak Djokovic runs to the net to play a shot against Russia's Karen Khachanov during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
AP Jean-Francois Badias
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Russia's Karen Khachanov during their quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
AP Thibault Camus
Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves against Russia's Karen Khachanov during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
AP Jean-Francois Badias
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic, left, and Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova hug each other after their quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
AP Aurelien Morissard
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic celebrates after beating Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in their quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
AP Aurelien Morissard
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina reacts during her quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
AP Aurelien Morissard
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after winning her quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
AP Aurelien Morissard
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, right, waits on the net as Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, left, walks off the court without shaking hands with her opponent at the end of their quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
AP Aurelien Morissard
Russia's Karen Khachanov eyes the ball as he prepares to play a shot against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
AP Jean-Francois Badias
Serbia's Novak Djokovic rests during the changeover of his quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Karen Khachanov at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
AP Jean-Francois Badias
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after missing a shot against Russia's Karen Khachanov during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
AP Thibault Camus
Russia's Karen Khachanov clenches his fist after scoring a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
AP Jean-Francois Badias
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds a box with some fruit during the quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Karen Khachanov at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
AP Thibault Camus
Russia's Karen Khachanov plays a shot against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
AP Thibault Camus
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during the quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Karen Khachanov at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
AP Thibault Camus
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Russia's Karen Khachanov during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
AP Jean-Francois Badias
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Russia's Karen Khachanov during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
AP Thibault Camus
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas prepares to serve against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
AP Jean-Francois Badias
Russia's Karen Khachanov reacts after missing a shot against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
AP Thibault Camus
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Russia's Karen Khachanov during their quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
AP Jean-Francois Badias
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz runs to play a shot against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
PARIS — Novak Djokovic, in his words, felt “quite sluggish, quite slow” for nearly two full sets against Karen Khachanov in the the French Open quarterfinals Tuesday.
Afterward, Djokovic called it his worst stretch of the tournament, a fair assessment. He dropped the opening set, something he hadn’t done at Roland Garros this year. As the second went to a tiebreaker in Court Philippe Chatrier, he knew it was vital to step up his game, bring forth his best.
It’s one thing to seek perfection; it’s another entirely to deliver. As if merely wanting so made it so, Djokovic did what he’s done before at crucial moments over the years en route to 22 Grand Slam titles.