BALTIMORE — The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their seventh consecutive NL West title in fitting fashion, using two home runs by Corey Seager and a masterful pitching performance by Walker Buehler to beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-3 on Tuesday night.
After the final out, the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season gathered at the mound for a subdued celebration that included a wardrobe change for a pending champagne celebration in the clubhouse.
Los Angeles, coming off consecutive World Series losses to Houston and Boston and seeking its first title since 1988, will likely begin the postseason at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 3 against the NL wild-card team.
This is the earliest that Los Angeles (94-52) has ever clinched the division, both in terms of date and games. The 1977 team did it in Game 151, and the 2013 club clinched on Sept. 19.
BREWERS 4, MARLINS 3
MIAMI — Christian Yelich broke his right kneecap on a foul ball and will miss the rest of the regular season, an injury that overshadowed Milwaukee’s win.
The Brewers didn’t say whether the reigning NL MVP might be able to return for the playoffs that begin Oct. 1 if they make it that far. Yelich will return to Milwaukee today for further evaluation.
Milwaukee, which won its fifth in a row, began the day two games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.
Yelich fouled a ball off his leg in the first inning. He was down on the ground for several minutes before limping off the field.
METS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2
NEW YORK — Zack Wheeler pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Justin Wilson navigated four difficult outs for his first save since April and New York beat Arizona.
New York has taken the first two games in this key four-game set between NL playoff contenders. Arizona had won 11 of 14 and opened the day 2½ games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second wild card.
Todd Frazier drove a pair of run-scoring doubles for the Mets, who began the day four games behind the Cubs.
TIGERS 12, YANKEES 11
DETROIT — Jordy Mercer capped a comeback from a six-run deficit with a game-ending single off Chance Adams in the ninth inning, and Detroit overcame six home runs by New York.
PHILLIES 6, BRAVES 5
PHILADELPHIA — Corey Dickerson homered twice to help Philadelphia’s wild-card push and the Phillies hit five home runs overall in a win over Atlanta.
BLUE JAYS 4, RED SOX 3
TORONTO — Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run home run, Cavan Biggio and Reese McGuire added solo shots and Toronto snapped a seven-game losing streak with a win over Boston.
TWINS 5, NATIONALS 0
MINNEAPOLIS — José Berriós surrendered two singles over seven innings in his best start in six weeks, Mitch Garver hit the tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh.
ATHLETICS 21, ASTROS 7
HOUSTON — Matt Olson and Sean Murphy each homered twice, and Oakland tagged Wade Miley for seven runs in the first inning and scored a season-high 21 runs in a rout of Houston.
ROCKIES 2, CARDINALS 1
DENVER — Nolan Arenado hit a 482-foot two-homer that bounced out of Coors Field in the first inning, Chi Chi González got his first big league win in four years and Colorado slowed St. Louis’ playoff push.
RAYS 5, RANGERS 3 (11)
ARLINGTON, Texas — Austin Meadows tied the game with a two-run homer in the eighth, and Tampa Bay scored twice in the 11th after two Texas errors on the same play, stretching its winning streak to six games. The Rays (87-59) won for the 11th time in 12 games to stay 1½ games ahead of Oakland for the top AL wild-card spot.
GIANTS 5, PIRATES 4
SAN FRANCISCO — Johnny Cueto dazzled over five shutout innings in his long-awaited season debut, pitching San Francisco past Pittsburgh.
INDIANS 8, ANGELS 0
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Rookie Zach Plesac pitched a four-hitter for his first complete game in the majors and Cleveland kept pace in the playoff race.
Francisco Lindor and Jordan Luplow homered, and Franmil Reyes drove in four runs as the Indians stayed a half-game behind Oakland for the second AL wild-card spot.
WHITE SOX 7, ROYALS 3
CHICAGO — Rookie Eloy Jiménez hit his first career grand slam, Yoán Moncada launched a two-run homer and Chicago beat Kansas City.