Dodgers cut pitcher Bauer after suspension reduced

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer pauses while working against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game May 21, 2021, in San Francisco. Bauer was reinstated Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, by Major League Baseball's independent arbitrator, allowing the pitcher to resume his career at the start of the 2023 season. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron, File)

 AP D. ROSS CAMERON

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers are cutting ties with pitcher Trevor Bauer, whose unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced two weeks ago, allowing him to resume his career with the start of the new season.

A person familiar with the situation said Friday the 31-year-old right-hander was designated for assignment, which means the Dodgers have seven days to pull off an unlikely trade or just release him. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the roster move.

If the 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner is released, Los Angeles would remain responsible for the more than $22.5 million remaining on Bauer’s contract.

Tags

Recommended for you