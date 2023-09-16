Dodgers on the cusp of divisional title

The Mariners' Julio Rodriguez looks on after stealing second base after a wild pitch from Dodgers starting pitcher Bobby Miller during the first inning of a game Friday in Seattle.

 Associated Press

SEATTLE — When the postseason rolls around, the Los Angeles Dodgers know they’ll need more than just Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman carrying the load at the top of the lineup.

Which is why a night where the likes of J.D. Martinez and Miguel Rojas carry the offense is important this late in the season.

“You got the two horses up front with Freddie and (Mookie) and you got to be able to have your three, four or five hitters protect those guys,” Martinez said. “Tonight was one of those things where Freddie and Mookie didn’t have to carry the load for once and we were able to get the job done.”

