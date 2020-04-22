Dominoes starting to fall with league realignment for area schools

Sports might not be happening, but that doesn’t mean administrators aren’t preparing behind the scenes for when they return.
That’s the case for Pullman athletic director Chris Franklin, Clarkston athletic director Shannon Wilson and their fellow ADs as they prepare for life in the newly formed 2A Greater Spokane League.
The Great Northern League is dissolving as Pullman, Clarkston, East Valley and West Valley will join Shadle Park and Rogers — both from the Spokane area — in the newly formed 2A GSL division for the 2020-21 academic year. Cheney will join the 4A/3A division as a 3A school.
“Over the last three or four weeks, I’ve sat in on probably 20-plus athletic director meetings (via Zoom) with the GSL (and) our current league,” Pullman athletic director Chris Franklin said. “When you’re going into a league it’s a lot of work; when you’re dissolving a league, it’s a lot of work. That work will go into next year.”
Wilson said he was looking forward to what the new league will bring.
“I think it’s great for Clarkston and I think it’s great for the league because we were a smaller league,” Wilson said. “Now, we’ve added three teams with football and two with basketball and the rest of the sports. I think it’s a really good deal for our kids. It’s going to be a competitive league.”
Clarkston and Pullman are not the only area teams who will be affected by realignment. During the winter, it was announced the Inland Empire League, in which Lewiston and Moscow participate, will combine its Class 4A and 5A teams into one big conference for all of the major sports minus football. That includes boys and girls soccer, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, baseball and soccer.
The GNL/GSL process started in September when the GNL schools applied to join District 8, which the WIAA approved late in 2019.
Franklin said with Cheney moving up to 3A, it made sense for the remaining four GNL teams — Pullman, Clarkston and the two Spokane schools, East Valley and West Valley — to help form a new 2A division in the GSL with Shadle Park and Rogers. The GSL website now officially lists all the new schools.
North Central, a 3A school in the GSL, also will join the 2A schools in football only.
“North Central did appeal down for football only and they were accepted,” Franklin said. “When we’re talking football, we have seven teams. When we’re talking about all the other sports, we have six.”
Franklin said the move made sense since most of the other schools are in the Spokane area. Joining the GSL also makes nonconference scheduling easier since there is a pool of 3A/4A teams to draw from.
Wilson agreed, saying this won’t much of a difference as far as finances go.
“We think this league is going to make us more competitive, but it also going to create more people wanting to come to the games,” the longtime Clarkston AD said. “So we think the revenue for the district tournaments and the regionals will be a lot better, so it’s going to be a wash.
The GSL’s 4A schools are Lewis and Clark, Central Valley, Gonzaga Prep, Ferris and Mead. The 3A schools are Cheney, North Central and Mt. Spokane.
“When we’re all sitting in a room for a meeting, we can come up with nonleague games,” Franklin said. “So when Ferris wants to play us in volleyball and there’s an opening for both schools, then that has the potential of happening.”
Franklin said some potential fall sports schedules are complete while others are still being worked on.
He said the new 2A GSL league still will have crossover regional competition with the Central Washington Athletic Conference, which went from 10 teams to seven. One league probably will get two state allocations one year and one the next, and vice versa.
“Ideally, it’d be great to have a regional competition where both leagues come together, have regional basketball tournaments and combine allocation and all that, but we’ll see what the WIAA decides to do,” Franklin said. “... (The move is) gonna be great for our kids, it’s going to be great for our coaches and great for our Pullman High School community.”
One advantage now with the new league is teams won’t have to play each other anywhere from three to five times, for example, in a basketball season, which is the way it previously was in the GNL.
“That’s a nightmare when you’re playing somebody three times,” Wilson said. “Then all of a sudden at the district tournament, when we were in the district championship a couple of times, that was the fourth time to play, like, Pullman (as an example). Then there you go in the regionals or in state when you’re playing a fifth time.
And the rivalries that can be built with this new league should bring the fans out, Wilson said.
“The minute we start getting competitive with some schools we don’t know about, like maybe Shadle Park in boys basketball ... the last couple of years they’ve been pretty good ... all of a sudden, (the fans) going to say, ‘Shadle Park is good, man, we’re going to have to get after them,’” Wilson said. “Then our kids are going to come to the games and say we want to beat the Highlanders and teams like that. So I do think it’s going to create a good atmosphere.”
Wilson also said fans can purchase a pass to all GSL events, including football, for the entire school year and it will be cheaper than buying tickets at each event. For more information on that, go to greaterspokaneleague.org.
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com, by phone at 208-883-4624 and on Twitter at @StephanSports. Donn Walden contributed to this report.