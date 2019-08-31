Clarkston High athletic trainer Dalton Greer came up with perhaps the perfect metaphor to describe what someone’s body turns into when he or she drinks a lot of water — without supplementing it with anything.
“You can throw a ton of water in you, but then it just runs right through you like a hose because your body can only absorb so much,” Greer said.
To combat this situation, Greer recommended an easy solution for athletes looking to fight dehydration.
In addition to consuming water, athletes ought to take in electrolytes, which can be found in common sports drinks.
“If you have more of those in you, your body can absorb more (water) all at once,” Greer said.
Greer suggested athletes follow an easy-to-remember formula.
“When you take one bottle of your performance drink of choice, and then you couple it with two or three cups of water, then you’re getting a really good hydration solution — or equation — because you’re making your body want to absorb water,” Greer said. “And then you’re giving it the water it can absorb.”
Colfax coach Mike Morgan said he tells his football players the same thing.
“I’m a big fan of Gatorade, or Powerade,” Morgan said. “But our rule is, you can drink one of those (sports drinks) but then you follow it with three equal portions of water.”
Water on demand
Several prep football coaches interviewed said that their players can get water whenever they want — no questions asked, whether at a practice or a game.
“In a game, if they come to the sidelines, they get water,” Grangeville coach Jeff Adams said. “So everything I do (at practice) is in a gamelike situation — and them not getting water is unrealistic to me.
“If the kids need a drink, they go get a drink.”
Drinks to avoid
To explain why he discourages his players from consuming the caffeine-heavy drink, 5-Hour Energy, Morgan told a story.
“One year, our first game of the season, this one kid went down with cramps, and I’m going, ‘What the heck? We’re hydrating like crazy.’ And after the game, the word spread that the kid took a 5-Hour Energy before the game and his calves almost went into the back of his thighs.
“After that, we banned 5-Hour Energy,” Morgan said. “And I said, ‘Guys, you know what that is equivalent to? It’s a six-pack of pop.’ ”
Avoid the heat
During their preseason practices, many area schools work out either during the early-morning hours or late at night to avoid the worst of the day’s heat.
“That way they’re not outside in those 100-degree temperatures,” Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. “It’s just (about) making sure that the kids are safe.”
A RISK FACTOR
Greer said that when an athlete sustains an injury, he’ll frequently notice he’s also suffering dehydration.
“We see a lot of kids who have trouble during conditioning, that they’re lightheaded or in pain — and lots of times, upon questioning, you find out they haven’t really been taking care of themselves,” Greer said. “Going into injury prevention, the people who aren’t hydrated and are malnourished are the ones who have the biggest rate of injury.”
Seek to keep a stable weight
A day after a big workout, athletes should weigh themselves, to make sure they’re not dropping too much weight, as this can signal hydration issues.
“The biggest thing is just making sure your body weight is back within a pound or so of what it was a day ago, so you’re putting back what you lost,” Lewiston High athletic trainer Shannon Campbell said. “If you’re losing several pounds within a day, most of that is water weight — so you definitely want to be taking in fluids to replace it.
“You don’t typically lose that much fat or muscle within a day, so if you’re seeing big drops within a day or so, it’s usually hydration.”
With the prep football season starting this week, the Tribune interviewed a handful of area coaches and two athletic trainers for tips on keeping players healthy. This is Part 1, focusing on hydration. The other installments will address tackling form and concussions.