Roc Bellantoni, the new ringleader of the Washington State defense, wants his players to be confident about their chances of forcing Oregon into turnovers.
But he knows the Ducks have done nothing to inspire such confidence.
“He’s got 24 touchdowns and one pick, I believe?” he said of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, getting the numbers exactly right. “No, he’s not doing anything that makes you optimistic. We’re just going to continue to try to do what we do.”
More than anything, the Cougars (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) will try to keep their tentatively improving defense from unraveling Saturday in a Pac-12 game against the No. 11 Ducks (6-1, 4-0). Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
The Cougs have beaten UO four consecutive times and have fared well against Herbert, who likely is to be one of first quarterbacks chosen in the NFL draft next spring.
But their confidence was shaken during a recent three-game losing streak that saw defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys flee the program and leave the reins to Bellantoni. The Cougs took a step forward in a 41-10 win against Colorado, tallying three interceptions to snap a 10-quarter drought in takeaways.
Herbert, 6-foot-6 and 237 pounds, isn’t the sort of dual-threat quarterback that repeatedly burned WSU during its defensive crisis. But his skills, combined with those of his receivers, present a fresh and harsh challenge to a Cougar secondary that’s shy in NCAA experience.
“He’s got a big-time arm,” Bellantoni said. “He makes some throws that most humans are not able to make. A deep out to the other side of the field, he’s hitting a guy right in the hands.”
On the other side of the ball, the game will be strength vs. strength. The Cougars average 55 more passing yards than any other team in the country, but the Ducks top the Pac-12 in pass defense and are tied for No. 1 in interceptions in the Power 5.
Overall, Oregon is tied for fourth in the nation in turnover margin.
Gordon added to list
Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon was named to the watch list Thursday for the Manning Award, given annually to the nation’s premier quarterback.
The senior leads the FBS in passing by a whopping 497 yards.
A list of finalists for the Manning Award will be announed Dec. 5.
Dale Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.