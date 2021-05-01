Oregon’s pitching has been superb all season, and the trend continued Friday.
When the eighth-ranked Ducks have their bats going at full tilt too, watch out. They sure look like a national contender.
UO starter Robert Ahlstrom locked down Washington State’s typically explosive lineup, and the Ducks’ offense tore through the Cougars’ staff in a 13-0 Pac-12 rout in the first of a three-game Pac-12 weekend set at Bailey-Brayton Field.
“(Ahlstrom) did a great job of keeping us off-balance, and obviously they put up a couple of big numbers, and the game gets out of reach in a hurry,” Wazzu coach Brian Green said. “Offensively, when that happens, you tend to lose concentration. I thought we lost concentration at the plate. We lost our aggressiveness particularly, and didn’t get into that until the fifth or sixth inning.”
Oregon (27-9, 11-5 Pac-12) blew this one open with a five-run third, rattling Coug starter Brandon White (5-3), who’d shown some cracks early but escaped a two-on dilemma in the first.
Two Ducks walked, and power-hitting Kenyon Yovan got a single to float into shallow center field as Oregon loaded the bases with one out.
Josh Kasevich plated two on a 1-2 count, rocketing a double down the right-field line.
WSU (19-17, 7-12) put itself in position to wiggle out of the predicament with two UO runners in scoring position.
A soft grounder had double play written all over it. After the first out at second, however, first baseman Kyle Manzardo mishandled what would have been the final out of the inning. The junior All-American’s vision appeared to be affected by the sun’s glare from above the opposite side of the stadium.
But interference from Mother Earth won’t show up in the scorebook. A two-run E3 will.
UO catcher Jack Scanlon kept the surge chugging with an RBI double to center. Oregon exited the inning leading 5-0, while Wazzu had yet to record a hit.
“They were kinda hitting everything,” Green said. “We were behind their hitters all night long, and they’re really aggressive. You get behind a physical team, and give them a lot of 2-0 or 3-1 counts, that tends to favor the offense. They took advantage of that.”
White’s 81-pitch day was finished after permitting a double and a base on balls to open the fourth. He allowed seven runs, four earned, on six hits and three walks, striking out one.
His counterpart, the left-handed Ahlstrom, handcuffed the Cougs from the start.
Dotting the corners with a low-90s fastball and mid-70s curveballs, Ahlstrom conceded just two hits through five innings.
He fanned six against six hits and one walk in seven innings and 100 pitches.
“He was phenomenal,” Green said. “Fastballs on both sides at the knees just about all night, and he elevated it when he needed to. He had a three-pitch mix, with kinda a steady dose of it, and no patterns.
“I thought our guys kinda panicked early on because he was throwing really slow changing curves, then popping the fastball at 90, 91 on the inner half, which is what you’re supposed to do.”
Budding freshman WSU reliever Tyler Hoeft quickly walked a batter, then let two more Ducks score on an RBI single from Kasevich and a fielder’s choice blooper.
A two-out single from Anthony Hall in the fifth lifted UO to an 8-0 advantage. Wazzu grounded into two double plays in the ensuing two innings.
“I thought the score got into us a little today,” Green said.
“We didn’t give up. We don’t do that. In terms of tomorrow, what’s the bounce back? Execute. Execute at the plate, put the ball in play, execute on the mound. … Whatever it is, just find another gear of concentration.”
Aaron Zavala, who entered the game as the conference’s second-leading hitter with a .400 average, added a solo shot on a full count off seldom-used sophomore Micky Thompson in the sixth, Yovan blasted a three-run homer to right field in the seventh, and an RBI single from Colby Shade — this one off WSU rookie Kolby Kmetko in the eighth — fashioned the final margin.
Six Ducks logged multiple hits, six of which went for extra bases. UO batted 16-for-42 (.381) as a team and walked eight times.
The Cougars threatened to erase the goose egg in the seventh, when they loaded the bases on singles. Yet Ahlstrom induced weak contact to preserve the shutout and his near-spotless outing.
Seven of WSU’s 10 hits came during the final three innings. Veterans Manzardo and Collin Montez had two apiece, and improving freshman Kyle Russell tacked on a sixth-inning double.
Oregon 005 211 310—13 16 0
WSU 000 000 000—0 10 1
Robert Ahlstrom, Caleb Sloan (8) and Jack Scanlon; Brandon White, Tyler Hoeft (4), Micky Thompson (6), Kolby Kmetko (8) and Jake Meyer, Gabe Togia (7).
W — Ahlstrom. L — White.
Oregon hits — Kenyon Yovan 3 (HR), Aaron Zavala 2 (HR), Jack Scanlon 2 (2 2B), Josh Kasevich 2 (2B), Tanner Smith 2 (2B), Anthony Hall 2, Colby Shade, Tyler Ganus, Nick Bellafronto.
WSU hits — Collin Montez 2, Kyle Manzardo 2, Kyle Russell (2B), Jack Smith, Justin Van De Brake, Tristan Peterson, Nate Swarts, Kyler Stancato.
