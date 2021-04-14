Durant scores 31, leads Nets past T-wolves

NBA
MINNEAPOLIS — Kevin Durant scored 31 points on 11-for-15 shooting in his most productive performance in 2½ months, as the Brooklyn Nets blew out the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-97 on Tuesday afternoon.
The game was rescheduled from the previous night, in the aftermath of a fatal police shooting of a Black man in a nearby suburb. The Timberwolves held a moment of silence before tipoff for 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who was killed after a traffic stop.
Durant played 27 minutes in his third game back from a strained left hamstring that kept him out for 23 games.
The Nets, missing James Harden, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge, were in command from the jump and ahead by 23 points before the midpoint of the second quarter. They built their lead as big as 45 points early in the fourth quarter.
Joe Harris pitched in 23 points for the Nets, who had 31 assists on 46 made baskets.
Anthony Edwards had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Timberwolves, who played without Karl-Anthony Towns on the one-year anniversary of his mother’s death from COVID-19 complications.
CLIPPERS 126, PACERS 115
INDIANAPOLIS — Paul George continued to dominate his former team by scoring 36 points, leading Los Angeles past Indiana. The Clippers have won six straight and 12 of 14 overall.
SUNS 106, HEAT 86
PHOENIX — Deandre Ayton had 19 points and 13 rebounds and Phoenix got 65 points from its bench on the way to a victory over Miami.
Four bench players scored in double figures, including Cam Johnson (15 points), Cam Payne (14), Torrey Craig (14) and Dario Saric (13). That offset a fairly quiet night for the Suns’ All-Star backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul.
HAWKS 107, RAPTORS 103
TAMPA, Fla. — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Clint Capela added 19 points and 21 rebounds, and Atlanta beat Toronto for its seventh win in eight games.
LAKERS 101, HORNETS 93
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points, and the Lakers held on to beat a Charlotte team missing five of its top six scorers.
JAZZ 106, THUNDER 96
SALT LAKE CITY — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Donovan Mitchell added 22 as Utah beat struggling Oklahoma City.