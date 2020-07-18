COLFAX — The Palouse Coyotes scored all of their runs in the fifth inning and cruised to an easy victory in the Palouse Summer Series at McDonald Park.
Carson Coulter led the Coyotes (7-4) with three hits, including a double. Oak Held added two hits, a run scored and an RBI.
Coulter also had a gem on the mound in going the distance, pitching a four-hitter. He allowed two walks and struck out four.
Palouse, which is competing in the Olerud Division in the three-day tournament, next will play at 9 a.m. today against the Northwest Nationals at McDonald Park. The Coyotes then will finish round-robin play at 5 p.m. at Quann Field against the Kirkland Merchants.
Palouse 050 000 0—5 8 1
Crew 100 000 0—1 5 1
Carson Coulter and Eric Akesson; Michael Getzinger, 7 (2), Kyle Douglas (4) and Van Dize. L—Getzinger.
Palouse hits — Carson Coulter 3 (2B), Oak Held 2, Mitch LaVielle, Eric Akesson, Kayden Carpenter.
Crew hits — Papoff (3B), Caleb Gray (2B), Lipscomb, Sato, Killian Fox.
Jr. Blue Devils 1-8, Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen 14U 11-4
COEUR D’ALENE — The Moscow Junior Blue Devils split a pair of games as their season is coming to the finish line, losing the opener 11-1 but rallying to win the nightcap 8-4 against the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen 14U team at Thorco Field.
In the opener, the Blue Devils (14-9) got behind 7-0 after three innings and never could catch up.
Mike Kiblen led the offensive attack for Moscow with a triple, and he scored on Tyson Izzo’s single in the fourth inning. Tyler Howard and Jack Driskill had the other hits for the Blue Devils.
Levi Anderson took the loss, allowing three hits, five walks and four runs, three earned, in 2 1/3 innings.
Moscow then scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning of Game 2, then put up three insurance runs in the seventh to close it out.
Izzo finished with three singles to pace the Blue Devils. Cameron House had two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Mike Kiblen added two hits and a run scored.
Jamie Green earned the win in relief, allowing five hits, two walks and three runs, one earned, in 4 1/3 innings.
The Blue Devils host a Lewiston travel team at 10 a.m. today at Bear Field.
GAME 1
Moscow 000 01—1 4 3
Coeur d’Alene 115 04—11 7 0
Levi Anderson, Preston Boyer (3) and Tyson Izzo; Paxon Bunch and Calvin Coppess.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen (3B), Tyson Izzo, Tyler Howard, Jack Driskill.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Paxon Bunch (2B), AJ Currie (2B), Cooper Reese (2B), Braeden Newby, Nolan Christ, Nate Weatherhead, Charlie Dixon.
GAME 2
Moscow 000 050 3—8 11 2
Coeur d’Alene 001 020 1—4 8 3
Tyler Howard, Jamie Green (3) and Tyson Izzo; Nate Weatherhead, Cooper Reese (3), Charlie Dixon (5) and Calvin Coppess. W—Green. L—Reese.
Moscow hits — Tyson Izzo 3, Cameron House 2 (2B, Mike Kiblen 2, Preston Boyer, Tyler Howard, Jamie Green, Garrett Farrell.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Nolan Christ 2, Nate Weatherhead 2, Calvin Coppess (2B), Braeden Newby, Paxon Bunch, Trevor Rodda.