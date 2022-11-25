The Idaho football team will play its first playoff game in 27 years at 4 p.m. Pacific on Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, La.

Although it’s been almost three decades since the Vandals have played meaningful football (with the exception of three bowl games in the Football Bowl Subdivision), this game against the Lions feels like a step back in time.

Granted, the way Idaho learned its playoff fate this season included more showmanship. In 1995, the Vandals had to wait until the next day’s newspaper.

