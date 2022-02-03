A local standout, a former Pac-12 commit, two pairs of brothers with serious skills, a JUCO defensive back ready to tear up the Big Sky — these were just a few of the 21 signees Idaho coach Jason Eck and his staff inked for their first recruiting class Wednesday.
Eck and Co. have been busy recruiting across the Pacific Northwest, California and beyond these past few weeks since the group was assembled during the past month or so.
From the get-go, they’ve worked to renew some excitement in Vandal football, posting numerous short video clips of their recruiting exploits and other encouraging messages to fans on social media.
On national signing day, fans and teammates got their first official glimpse of the latest players ready to don the black and gold.
“Signing day is always exciting,” Eck said moments after leading a lengthy luncheon at Moscow’s Best Western University Inn, where he introduced his coaching staff and previewed his signing class to Vandal boosters.
“It’s kind of goofy ’cause really we’ll be able to judge this class better in five years once we see what happens, but I was very happy with our staff,” the coach said. “I thought they did a nice job in a short period of time building relationships.”
Later in the day, the staff made its way to the Holiday Inn in Clarkston for another gathering.
Among the almost two-dozen signees, one name will be familiar to those who follow area athletes.
Lewiston High School star Cruz Hepburn — a former University of Washington commit for baseball — signed with the team.
Hepburn, a standout running back for the Bengals, is expected to play linebacker for the Vandals. The three-sport athlete rushed for more than 1,000 yards three times in high school.
“First recruiting trip I made was to go see Cruz Hepburn,” Eck said of the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Bengal. “Ryan Knowles, head coach at Sandpoint … he was feeding me names, like even before I was named head coach, of guys we should look at. Cruz was one of those guys.
“I think he’s got a lot of raw tools and a lot of upside.”
Just about every position was hit in this recruiting class, meaning there is room for some of the players to try out multiple positions.
Eck also likes versatile, athletic players.
One such player is former Pac-12 commit Chance Bogan. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound tight end from Tacoma, Bogan held a scholarship from the Washington Huskies for two years before it was removed when the school changed its coaching staff.
Bogan chose the Vandals over another Pac-12 offer from Washington State.
“(Bogan is) a tight end who can move, you can motion him, create some mismatches,” Eck said. “Sometimes he’ll line up out wide at receiver ... a real versatile skill set there.”
While most of the signees are high school athletes, Eck went to the Football Bowl Subdivision and junior college ranks to find a few players he hopes will make an immediate impact.
Among them are brothers Ben Bertram (linebacker) and Mathias Bertram (safety) from New Mexico, defensive back Murvin Kenion from City College of San Francisco, defensive end Devonte Keys from Kilgore College and kicker/punter Ricardo Chavez from Riverside City College.
Fun fact about Chavez: The Los Angeles native kicks with his right foot and punts with his left. He drilled a school-record 59-yard field goal last season — the same year the Vandals had only two attempts longer than 40 yards and none more than 50.
“We want to develop our high school players, but we don’t want to take transfers that need (time) to develop,” Eck said. “We want transfers that can help us right now.”
Also, there’s another set of brothers joining the Vandals and they come with some state championship experience.
Linebacker Dylan Layne and quarterback Jack Layne arrive from Lake Oswego High School in Lake Oswego, Ore., where they won consecutive Three Rivers League championships and a state title in 2018.
Jack Layne was the 2021-22 Oregon Gatorade player of the year, while Dylan Layne owns slightly higher ratings (three stars to two on 247Sports.com) and a plethora of offers, including Eastern Washington and Davidson.
“We want to recruit the heck out of the whole state of Idaho, and then we really want to work that six-hour driving distance over to Portland-, Seattle-metro areas,” Eck said. “So getting the Layne brothers from the suburbs of Portland — big.”
Some other signee highlights include offensive lineman Tigana Cisse, of Oakland, Calif., who turned down three Ivy League schools; running back Anthony Woods, of Palmdale Calif., who can be seen hurdling defenders with ease on his tape; and receiver Jordan Dwyer, of Puyallup — a sizable and speedy route-runner.
And if you ask Eck or his assistants, there’s a host of other signees they’re equally excited about.
“You don’t want to scramble and reach for guys who are below what you need to win because you’re tight on time,” Eck said. “I thought we did a really good job of kind of drawing a line. … We didn’t reach — we didn’t go for somebody to try to fill a spot who wasn’t good enough.”
Idaho class of 2022 recruits
HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES
ORMANIE ARNOLD, defensive back, 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, Dominguez High School, Long Beach, Calif ... A three-star 247Sports.com prospect from talent-rich southern California. He led the San Gabriel Valley League in receiving yards (800) and touchdowns (14) his senior year. Arnold had eight interceptions and also is a two-time special teams player of the year.
CHANCE BOGAN, tight end, 6-3, Lincoln High School, Tacoma ... A three-star 247Sports.com prospect and former University of Washington commit. He is a three-time first-team all-league honoree. Bogan has recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards twice in his career. Bogan also held an offer from Washington State.
TIGANA CISSE, offensive lineman, 6-4, 280, McClymonds High School, Oakland, Calif. … A three-star prospect on 247Sports, Cisse is an athletic lineman who could play early. Among his eight offers, he turned down Princeton, Brown, Army, Missouri State and Idaho State.
JORDAN DWYER, receiver, 6-1, 170, Puyallup (Wash.) High School ... An explosive receiver, Dwyer is a two-time first-team all-league selection and first-team all-state honoree. A three-star 247Sports.com prospect, he had more 1,100 yards his senior season. Dwyer had several other Big Sky offers, including one from national FCS runner-up Montana State and Idaho State.
CRUZ HEPBURN, linebacker, 6-2, 195, Lewiston High School ... A former University of Washington baseball commit, Hepburn holds the Lewiston rushing record. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards three times. Hepburn holds a 3.98 GPA. A two-star prospect on 247Sports.com.
TRAIS HIGGINS, receiver, 5-10, 175, Nampa High School ... He totaled 1,375 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Class 4A Bulldogs. Higgins received first-team all-state honors. A two-star prospect on 247Sports.com.
MITCHEL JASKOWIAK, linebacker, 6-4, 225, Glencoe-Silver Lake (Minn.) High School ... A two-sport, two-star prospect, Jaskowiak racked up more than 3,800 yards and 30 touchdowns in his high school career. Also scored more than 1,000 points in basketball.
DYLAN LAYNE, linebacker, 6-2, 215, Lake Oswego (Ore.) High School ... A versatile two-way player, Layne is a three-star 247Sports.com prospect. He earned first-team all-state honors twice as a safety and second-team all-state honors as a tight end. He helped the Lakers to a state title in 2018. He’s the brother of fellow Vandal signee Jack Layne.
JACK LAYNE, quarterback, 6-2, 200, Lake Oswego (Ore.) High School ... Named the 2021-22 Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year. A two-star prospect by 247Sports.com, he completed 72 percent of his passes, threw for 3,400 yards and tossed 44 touchdowns to only four interceptions.
JACKSON MASON, tight end, 6-6, 235, Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian ... A lengthy tight end and two-star prospect from the Treasure Valley, Mason was named a second-team all-conference honoree. He helped lead the Grizzlies to the Class 5A state championship during his junior season.
XAVIER SLAYTON, defensive end, 6-3, 225, Crete-Monee High School, Chicago ... An all-conference and all-area edge rusher, Slayton is the brother of 49ers defensive end Christ Slayton. He is a two-star prospect on 247Sports.com and projects to fit well in UI’s defensive scheme.
JORDAN VELASQUEZ, safety, 5-10, 190, Marysville (Wash.) Pilchuck High School ... A hard-hitting defensive back and three-star prospect, Velasquez totaled more 1,000 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns as a running back this past season. He also garnered 55 tackles en route to all-league and all-area honors.
ANTHONY WOODS, running back, 5-11, 180, Palmdale (Calif.) High School ... An explosive addition to UI’s backfield, Woods rushed for more than 1,580 yards and 24 touchdowns last season earning an area Back of the Year award as well as all-league recognition. He’s a three-star prospect on 247Sports.com.
RIDGE DOCEKAL, quarterback, 6-3, 210, Saguaro High School, Scottsdale, Ariz. ... Docekal was the starting quarterback and captain for the Open Division champion Sabercats. ... He is the latest in a line of Idaho football players from Saguaro, including current standouts Hayden and Hogan Hatten. ... signed in December ... Docekal is a three-star recruit and ranked ninth in the overall Arizona recruiting rankings.
CADE LEDESMA, receiver/defensive back, 6-2, 180, Ventura High School/Jireh Prep, Ventura, Calif. ... Ledesma will join the team in the spring after playing in the fall at Jireh Prep School in Matthews, N.C. ... signed in December ... rated a two-star athlete by 247Sports.
TRANSFERS
BEN BERTRAM, linebacker, 6-2, 255, Sandia High School/New Mexico, Albuquerque, N.M. … Comes to Idaho from the Football Bowl Subdivision ranks with the Lobos. He’s the brother of fellow signee Mathias Bertram.
MATHIAS BERTRAM, safety, 6-1, 180, Sandia High School/New Mexico, Albuquerque, N.M. … Comes to Idaho from the Football Bowl Subdivision ranks with the Lobos.
RICARDO CHAVEZ, kicker/punter, 6-2, 180, Valley View High School, Los Angeles, Riverside City College ... He was a first-team All-American, all-conference and all-California honoree at Riverside. He set a school record twice last season, kicking field goals of 56 and 59 yards.
JASON HAHLBECK, offensive lineman, 6-6, 265, O’Neill (Neb.) High School, Morningside (Iowa) University ... A graduate student who brings championship experience from perennial NAIA powerhouse Morningside. He anchored the offensive line for the Mustangs that went 66-2 winning five conference titles, advanced to the semifinal round five times and won three national championships.
MURVIN KENION III, defensive back, 6-0, 185, St. Patrick St. Vincent High School, Vallejo, Calif., City College of San Francisco ... Expected to make an immediate impact. Kenion joins after one year in the junior college ranks, where he played in nine games for CCSF, totaling 15 tackles for loss and an interception.
DEVONTE KEYS, defensive end, 6-5, 260, Cypress Ranch High School, Houston, Kilgore (Texas) College ... Keys spent two seasons at Kilgore where he totaled 45 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles. As a prep, he was a two-time all-district selection.