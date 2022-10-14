Five weeks after sustaining an emotional injury in Week 2 against Wisconsin and one week after returning in a limited role against USC, Washington State safety Jordan Lee is back in the starting lineup.
The senior strong safety will be on the field for the first drive when the Cougars (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) take on Oregon State (4-2, 1-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network) at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.
Lee said as excited as he is to be back, he was just as stoked seeing freshman Jaden Hicks step into the starting spot in his three-game absence.
“Missing the last three games after missing like one game my whole career, I was kinda down about it,” Lee said. “But watching J-Hicks step in and his successes, it made me happier for his successes than my own to be honest, so that kind of uplifted me being in that big brother role.”
Hicks developed a reputation as a hard-hitting defensive back in fall camp, but he wasn’t expecting to start right away. All that changed when Lee went down.
All Hicks did in Lee’s absence was soar to second on the team in tackles with 41. He also has two tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.
“The first thing that went through my mind was ‘be ready,’ ” Hicks said of being thrust into the proverbial fire. “I know that I’ve been working for this my whole life, so every shot I can get I’m going to run with it.”
In starts in a loss to Oregon and a win against California on back-to-back weeks, Hicks led the Cougs with 11 tackles in each game.
But there also have been some bumps in the road with missed plays here and there, as is expected with a first-year player.
During those times, Lee is the first player to offer encouragement and instruction.
“He’s always there by my side,” Hicks said. “Really appreciative to have him by my side.”
For Lee, the injury provided an opportunity to be a bit of a coach on the sideline — something the Nevada transfer hopes to do when his playing days are behind him. Whether he’s on the field or not, Lee is one of the biggest vocal leaders on the defense.
But the injury was anything but easy for the Los Angeles native.
“There were times I definitely cried in my coach’s office,” Lee said. “But I know it’s all God’s plan and everything will work out at the end of the day. Whenever I get my shot, I know I’ll take advantage of it and I’ll always stay prepared.”
Lee got that chance Saturday in his return at USC. He immediately made an impact with a tackle for loss on the Trojans’ second drive.
The normally composed Lee let out some fist pumps in a classic football celebration after the big hit.
“I’m not a big celebrator, but I had to release it all,” Lee said. “My first few plays back out there after a few weeks, I was just ecstatic to be back with my team.”
Later, Lee blew up a wide receiver running play by USC star Jordan Addison for a 7-yard loss.
With Lee back and Hicks improving rapidly, the Cougars are hoping for a big game from their secondary against the Beavers.