Five weeks after sustaining an emotional injury in Week 2 against Wisconsin and one week after returning in a limited role against USC, Washington State safety Jordan Lee is back in the starting lineup.

The senior strong safety will be on the field for the first drive when the Cougars (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) take on Oregon State (4-2, 1-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network) at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.

Lee said as excited as he is to be back, he was just as stoked seeing freshman Jaden Hicks step into the starting spot in his three-game absence.

