Edwards agrees to resign with T-Wolves

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) starts a fast break, trailed by teammates, guard Mike Conley (10) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter of a game against the Kings March 27 in Sacramento, Calif. The Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards agreed to a five-year, $207 million contract extension that could reach $260 million on Monday.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made it clear: They’re going to build around Anthony Edwards.

The Timberwolves and Edwards agreed on a max extension on Monday — five years, $207 million, with a chance of the deal reaching $260 million, agent Bill Duffy confirmed to The Associated Press.

Edwards’ new contract will begin in the 2024-25 season. He becomes the fourth player to get the maximum rookie-scale extension so far this summer, joining Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball and Memphis’ Desmond Bane.

