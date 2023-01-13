AREA ROUNDUP

POTLATCH — All six Loggers to see playing time got on the board while Potlatch suppressed the visiting Trojans’ offense in Whitepine League Division I girls basketball play on Thursday.

Potlatch (10-4, 6-2) was boosted by 16 points from Tayva McKinney and 13 from Jordan Reynolds. The Loggers held Troy to only two points apiece in the first and fourth quarters.

