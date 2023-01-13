POTLATCH — All six Loggers to see playing time got on the board while Potlatch suppressed the visiting Trojans’ offense in Whitepine League Division I girls basketball play on Thursday.
Potlatch (10-4, 6-2) was boosted by 16 points from Tayva McKinney and 13 from Jordan Reynolds. The Loggers held Troy to only two points apiece in the first and fourth quarters.
Dericka Morgan notched a team-high 11 points for Troy (2-10, 1-7).
Hailey van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Dancia Salerno 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 2-2 4, Katelynn Moore 0 0-1 0, Katie Gray 0 0-2 0, Alaura Hawley 0 1-3 1, Laura House 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 1-2 1, Gretchen Fiedler 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 5 0-0 11, Alexis Wolverton . Totals 6 4-10.
Brianna Winther 1 1-2 3, Brooklyn Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Tayva McKinney 7 2-7 16, Jaylee Fry 4 0-2 9, Bailyn Anderson 3 1-4 7, Jordan Reynolds 5 3-4 13. Totals 22 7-19 52.
3-point goals — Morgan, Fry.
GENESEE — Chloe Grieser finished with 16 points as the Bulldogs scored 20 of the first 24 points of the game en route to a Whitepine League Division I win against the Knights of Moscow.
“I thought we played a complete game, which you don’t always do,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “They played really well together, and that was good to see.”
Riley Leseman had five 3-pointers and all 15 of her total points in the first half for the Bulldogs (8-7, 4-4).
Sara Casebolt led Logos (0-12, 0-9) with 11 points.
Sara Casebolt 4 2-3 11, Katie Monjure 1 0-0 2, Varomi Taylor 0 1-2 1, Emily Bowen 1 0-0 2, Elena Spillman 2 0-4 4, Grace VanderPloeg 3 1-2 7, Lizzie Crawford 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 4-11 29.
Riley Leseman 5 0-0 15, Monica Seubert 3 0-4 6, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 2 0-2 4, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 2 0-0 5, Chloe Grieser 5 3-7 16, Mia Scharnhorst 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 1 0-0 3, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0, Sydney Banks 1 0-1 2. Totals 19 3-14 51.
3-point goals — Casebolt, Leseman 5, Grieser 3, Monk, Meyer.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERMinniss picked in draft
PHILADELPHIA — Former Washington State defender Mykiaa Minniss was taken by the Kansas City Current in the third round of the National Women’s Soccer League draft.
Minniss started all 92 matches in her college career, earning four All-Pac-12 honors, and was a two-time United Soccer Coaches All-Pacific Region honoree as a center back.
“This is well deserved, and Mykiaa is prepared and ready for the next step in the NWSL,” WSU coach Todd Shulenberger said in a news release.
This is the fourth consecutive year a Cougar player has been selected in the draft.