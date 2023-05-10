The University of Idaho added another piece to its athletic staff with the hiring of Carrie Eighmey as its new women’s basketball coach.
The Edgar, Neb., native is the fifth coaching hire made by Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik in the last two years. She joins men’s basketball coach Alex Pribble, football coach Jason Eck and volleyball coach Chris Gonzalez and women’s tennis coach Sanne Louwers.
Eighmey had her introductory news conference Tuesday in the Alumni Room at the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena on the campus of the University of Idaho.
She has been on Moscow soil for about two weeks and has adapted well to her surroundings so far — especially for someone who’s never been to the state.
Eighmey made sure she had an opportunity to see the campus and the town before she accepted the job. Once she got to Moscow, she was impressed, especially by the ICCU Arena, a venue she claimed was “the most impressive facility” she’s ever been in.
“When I first came out to Idaho, I told (Terry) I couldn’t take the job unless I looked at it,” she said. “She took us around the community, and honestly, I fell in love with the people. That was probably the thing that made the biggest impression on me.”
Eighmey joins the Vandals after spending the last eight seasons at Nebraska at Kearney, where she led the Lopers to three straight NCAA Division II tournament appearances from 2021-23 and compiled a 165-74 overall record.
Now that Eighmey is on board, Gawlik is responsible for the coaching hires for the three biggest sports at UI. Throughout her four-year tenure, Gawlik has been able to craft UI athletics based on her vision. Gawlik laid that vision out for Eighmey during the hiring process, which helped lure her to the Palouse.
“It’s extremely important for me to work with someone who has a clear vision,” Eighmey said. “Her vision is that we provide a student-athlete experience, and part of that is building great programs that are successful. I think we can all agree that winning is part of the student-athlete experience. Her vision of providing both is really important.”
While Gawlik’s other recent hires came out of necessity with the programs heading in the wrong direction, Eighmey is a bit of a different story. The Vandals aren’t rebuilding, they finished last season 13-17 overall, their only second losing season in the last six years.
Eighmey takes over for UI’s all-time winningest basketball coach in program history, men’s or women’s, in departed Jon Newlee. In 15 years in Moscow, Newlee went 257-213 with three NCAA tournament appearances. Newlee and Gawlik agreed to mutually part ways earlier this month.
Taking over a program with traditional success is new territory for Eighmey. In the past, the 19-year coaching veteran has, more often than not, taken over programs that struggled in the winning department.
She’s taking the challenge head on and knows she’s joining a long list of successful Idaho women’s coaches. She took time during her opening statement to thank all the coaches who had come before her. Former Idaho women’s coach Mike Divilbliss even reached out to congratulate her on getting the job.
“I want to thank all the past leaders who have coached here in the past,” Eighmey said. “They helped lay the foundation for this program. I’m thankful to be the next coach of the Idaho women’s basketball program.”
Several of Eighmey’s new players were also in attendance as their new head coach addressed the media. Eighmey has had limited time to connect with her players. But from the few conversations they’ve had so far, she’s excited about the roster she has.
“They’re incredible,” she said. “They’re talented athletes, no doubt. But they’re even more incredible teammates, students and young women.”
While reaching out to the players who are currently on the roster is a huge priority, the biggest priority is recruiting. This was a subject Eighmey spent a lot of time touching on during the 25-minute-long news conference.
Within the first two minutes, Eighmey lets it be known she’s going to build her roster based on four core principles: trust, toughness, discipline and selflessness.
“We will continue to embrace young women who embrace our core values,” she said. “And those who will pursue excellence on the court.”
This was a behind-the-scenes look at how the Hastings College graduate will look to build her upcoming recruiting class. But this will be the first time she’ll be recruiting Division I talent. During her almost two-decade-long coaching career, she coached at the NCAA Division II level and the NAIA. When it comes to spotting Division I talent, the biggest difference to Eighmey is just size and athleticism.
“Winners win no matter what level,” she said. “No matter what level. Players who know how to win have certain characteristics, no matter what level. The biggest difference between levels is size. We’re going to make sure we recruit Division I players from a size and athleticism standpoint and that they have the desire to go to a program that wins.”
Eighmey, much like Pribble and Eck, intends to put an emphasis on local and regional recruiting.
“We are excited about the opportunity to recruit prospects from the local area and the region,” she said. “I believe there’s a ton of extremely talented players within five to 10 hours from here.”