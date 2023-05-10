The University of Idaho added another piece to its athletic staff with the hiring of Carrie Eighmey as its new women’s basketball coach.

The Edgar, Neb., native is the fifth coaching hire made by Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik in the last two years. She joins men’s basketball coach Alex Pribble, football coach Jason Eck and volleyball coach Chris Gonzalez and women’s tennis coach Sanne Louwers.

Eighmey had her introductory news conference Tuesday in the Alumni Room at the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena on the campus of the University of Idaho.

