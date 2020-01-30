Washington State is streaky, there’s no question.
The Cougars’ men’s basketball team was up a comfortable 15 points midway through the second half, but hit one of its bad patches late against Pac-12 foe Arizona State, which took its first lead of the period with only a minute to play.
For about 50 percent of the game, WSU — as a whole — retained its full power on defense and was more fluid offensively than its opponent. The other 20 minutes Wednesday at Beasley Coliseum? Not as much.
But if there was one unvarying Coug facet, it was star forward CJ Elleby.
Elleby, who carried WSU in all respects, hit a stepback 3-pointer with five seconds left to hand the Cougars the lead back, and give them a 67-65 win.
“He’s clutch, got that ice in his veins,” guard Isaac Bonton said. “I’ve seen it before, I’ve seen it plenty of times. … It’s nothing new to me. I know he’s capable of making the big shot. He’s a big-time player. That’s what they do.”
Elleby, who tied his career high with 27 points (on 8-of-19 shooting) and added 12 rebounds, had missed two front ends of 1-and-1s — which would’ve tied it — a minute earlier. It was his only glaring inconsistency, but he made up for it.
Sun Devils forward Jalen Graham capped off an 11-0 run with a layin at the one-minute mark as Arizona State (12-8, 3-4) bounced back from three near-double-figure deficits in the final 10 minutes.
Elleby drained a clutch midrange jumper with 45 seconds left to tie it before Graham canned a free throw to make it 65-64 with 18 seconds remaining. Then Bonton, who finished with 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds, whipped a look-off pass to the right wing, where Elleby faked his defender forward, then shifted backward for the capper.
“I said, ‘Give it to CJ,’ ” WSU coach Kyle Smith said with a chuckle. “I called his number.”
WSU (13-9, 4-5) made just 2 of its final 10 field goals and was held without a point for three of the last four minutes. It coughed it up 19 times in all, but its defense largely prevented the Sun Devils from jumping in front for long.
Arizona State had 21 turnovers, and guard Remy Martin — who entered as the Pac-12’s leading scorer (19.7 points per game) — was held to 12 points on 4-of-15 shooting. Much of that credit went to WSU guard Jervae Robinson.
The Sun Devils were led by forward Romello White’s 15 points and 11 rebounds. Alonzo Verge (11 points) and guard Rob Edwards (11) tacked on to ASU’s scoring runs in must-have moments, like after the Cougs opened the second half on an 11-2 spurt, highlighted by 3s from Noah Williams, Bonton, and a block — then a 3 — from Elleby, who had 16 points in the first half alone.
A post-guided surge from the Sun Devils kept them close enough to retort, which they did, tallying two long-lasting rallies to earn the lead late.
“One of the things we’re trying to work on is … when the other teams are going on runs and we’re not scoring so much, still being solid defensively,” Elleby said.
In the first, ASU — despite a considerable edge in mass down low — struggled to get penetration and was sloppy with its ball movement around the perimeter. Mishandles left open lanes for coast-to-coast Cougar finishes, of which there were many.
The Sun Devils turned it over 15 times by the half, leading to numerous transition backets. Of note was a rim-rattling slam by Williams, who raced full-speed toward the hoop and cocked his left arm way back.
“We always get out and run,” Bonton said. “We did a good job knowing when to go and knowing when to slow down.”
After Williams’ highlight-reel finish, the Cougs found themselves up nine. A couple of lengthy Sun Devil scoring droughts — and the fact they were shooting in the low-30-percent range for a while — allowed Wazzu to generate the momentum it rode early into the second, when it piled up a big lead it ultimately could not maintain.
The Sun Devils chipped away, taking advantage of undoubtedly streaky Cougar play.
Thanks in most part to Elleby, not streaky enough.
“We make our free throws, make some layups there, we could’ve kept a nice little cushion,” Smith said. “We didn’t, and it kinda tightened up. We somehow pulled it out there.
“(Elleby) can really focus and make the clutch shot. That’s a very valuable trait.”
ARIZONA ST. (12-8)
White 6-10 3-4 15, Martin 4-15 3-6 12, Edwards 4-9 0-0 11, Verge 5-9 0-0 11, Lawrence 2-6 0-0 4, Cherry 1-6 0-0 2, Graham 4-5 1-2 9, House 0-1 1-3 1, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Christopher 0-0 0-0 0, Valtonen 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 8-15 65.
WASHINGTON ST. (13-9)
Elleby 8-19 7-11 27, Bonton 4-14 2-2 12, Robinson 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 3-8 0-0 7, Pollard 3-7 2-3 8, Rodman 2-3 0-0 6, Markovetskyy 2-2 0-0 4, Kunc 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 11-16 67.
Halftime — Washington St., 37-31. 3-point goals — Arizona St. 5-19 (Edwards 3-6, Verge 1-2, Martin 1-4, Thomas 0-1, Cherry 0-3, Lawrence 0-3), Washington St. 10-25 (Elleby 4-10, Rodman 2-3, Bonton 2-5, Robinson 1-3, Williams 1-3, Pollard 0-1). Rebounds — Arizona St. 38 (White 11), Washington St. 31 (Elleby 12). Assists — Arizona St. 9 (White 4), Washington St. 14 (Bonton 7). Total fouls — Arizona St. 15, Washington St. 16. A — 2,811 (11,671).
Colton Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone (208) 848-2260.