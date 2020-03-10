COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State sophomore CJ Elleby was selected to the All-Pac-12 first team in men’s basketball Monday.
His teammate, senior Jervae Robinson, received honorable mention all-defense.
Other first-team picks were Oscar da Silva, Stanford; Remy Martin, Arizona State; Zeke Nnaji, Arizona; Onyeka Okongwu, USC; Payton Pritchard, Oregon; Chris Smith, UCLA; Isaiah Stewart, Washington; Tres Tinkle, Oregon State; and McKinley Wright, Colo.
Elleby tallied season averages of 18 ppg and 7.8 rpg and was named Pac-12 Player of the Week twice during this season. He is the 26th Cougar to get first-team recogniation and he reached 1,000 oints faster than anyone in schools history.
Robinson helped Washington State become one of the best defensive teams in the country this year, racking up 26 steals.
PREP BASEBALL
Bears open with road loss
COEUR D’ALENE — The Moscow High boys’ baseball team lost its season opener on the road Monday, falling to the Vikings 4-1 despite four hitless innings of relief pitching by Justin Kozlowski.
Coeur d’Alene used four pitchers and Bode Bailey had a double and knocked in an RBI.
Hayden Thompson produced a walk and a run for the Bears.
“I saw some good energy and character out there,” Moscow coach Griffin Rod said. “There was a lot of good stuff we can go over as we try to find the right identity for us.”
Moscow 100 000 0—1 4 0
CDA 310 000 x—4 3 1
Cam Vis, Justin Kozlowski (3) and CJ Anderson. Alex Karns, Wade Mallory (4), Liam Paddack (5), Ryan Schneider (6), and Landon Thompson.
Moscow hits — Redinger, Vis, Anderson, Kiblen.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Johnson, Brown, Bailey (2B).