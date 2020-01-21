AREA COLLEGES
CJ Elleby of Washington State was named Pac-12 Player of the Week in men’s basketball Monday after leading the Cougars to two home wins last week.
The sophomore forward rang up 25 points and 14 rebounds in a victory against Oregon and 22 points in a win vs. Oregon State.
Elleby is averaging a team-best 18.9 points per game, fifth in the Pac-12. The lanky wing also leads the Cougs in rebounding at 7.2 a game.
UI ties GPA record
University of Idaho athletes tied a school record with a 3.22 grade-point average for the fall semester, the school announced.
Sixty-eight athletes posted perfect 4.0 GPAs, and 213 broke 3.0.
Leading the way was the women’s cross country team with a 3.86 GPA, followed by women’s track and women’s tennis at 3.70 each.