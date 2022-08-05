Area Roundup

Former Washington State standout C.J. Elleby reportedly agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves this week, according to several reports, as the NBA team is bringing him in to compete for their final roster spot.

Elleby, who was the first Cougar player since Klay Thompson taken in the NBA draft, was let go by the Portland Trail Blazers after two seasons. The 46th overall selection in 2020 averaged 4.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game with the Blazers.

