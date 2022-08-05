Former Washington State standout C.J. Elleby reportedly agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves this week, according to several reports, as the NBA team is bringing him in to compete for their final roster spot.
Elleby, who was the first Cougar player since Klay Thompson taken in the NBA draft, was let go by the Portland Trail Blazers after two seasons. The 46th overall selection in 2020 averaged 4.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game with the Blazers.
He saw substantial playing time this past season after Damian Lilliard got hurt. Elleby played in 58 games and started 28 of them for Portland, which finished 27-55 overall and lost its final 11 games. He averaged 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.2 minutes per game.
However, Elleby’s shooting never came around and that was one of the reasons he was expendable. He has shot 39.0 percent from the field, including 27.5 percent from 3-point range. Elleby, a Seattle native, improved his shooting from distance in 2021-22, converting 29.4 percent of his shots.
The Blazers drafted Shaedon Sharpe at No. 7 and picked up Gary Payton II in free agency. Portland also got forward Jerami Grant in a trade, and at small forward, Nassir Little and Josh Hart are in a battle for the starting position, which also led to Elleby being released.
In two seasons with the Cougars, Elleby averaged 16.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 41.3 percent overall from the field, 36.7 percent from 3-point range and 74.9 percent at the line. He was the third-fastest player in program history to score 1,000 career points.
GolfGreeny finishes eighth in WJGA state tourney
BLAINE, Wash. — Former Pullman standout Lauren Greeny had a 6-over-par 78 in the final round and finished in eighth place in the girls 16-18-year-old division of the Washington Junior Golf Association’s state championship Thursday at Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club.
Greeny, who will play collegiately at Montana State, finished with a three-day total of 14-over 230, nine shots behind champion Brooke Gelinas, who won in a playoff against Triana Fernando.
Greeny had two birdies and two bogeys but she had a 10 on the par-4 No. 11, where on Tuesday she had a par. For the event, she had five birdies and 14 bogeys.